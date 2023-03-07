x

March 7, 2023

Hellenic American Academy Students Place Gold and Silver at Regional Science Fair

March 7, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic American Academy students
Eight students from the Hellenic American Academy participated in the Regional Science Fair held at Niles North High School and were awarded gold and silver certificates. Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy

SKOKIE, IL – On March 4, eight students from the Hellenic American Academy participated in the Regional Science Fair held at Niles North High School and were awarded gold and silver certificates.

The gold certificate winners were Yianna Drossos – ‘Can Nanotechnology Help Clean UP Ocean Oil Spills?’; Evangelia Tsatsaronis – ‘How Can We Increase or Decrease the Transformation Efficiency of a Reaction in GMO?’; Abigail Nosovitsky- ‘How Does Soil Affect the pH of Water?’; and Dean Tranas- ‘Does Temperature Affect the Strength of a Magnet?’.

The silver certificate winners were Samantha Azrikan – ‘Which Algae Produces More Energy Through the Photosynthesis Process?’; Gabriella Dubin – ‘How Much Energy is Stored in Each Food Group?’; Angelina Tsikis – ‘How Do Sugary Drinks Affect Your Teeth?’; and Gregory Vranas – ‘What brand of AA batteries can power a mobile phone the best?’.

The four gold certificate winners will participate in the State Science Fair at Southern Illinois University on Saturday, April 29. Best of luck to them and congratulations to all the students.

The National Herald

