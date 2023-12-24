Hellenic American Academy Held Its Christmas Program, Shares Season’s Greetings

The students of the Hellenic American Academy performing during the Christmas celebration. (Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy)
DEERFIELD, IL – The Hellenic American Academy held its annual Christmas celebration on December 21. The program included the students singing the traditional Greek carols and performing the Nativity scene.
The Academy also shared its best wishes for the holiday season in the following statement:
As we begin winter break, we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has generously supported the Hellenic American Academy in 2023!
Thank you to the Foundation of Hellenic Education and Culture, Executive Board members, PTO members, sponsors, donors, volunteers, administrators, teachers, staff, students and families. Your continued dedication to our mission and your tireless efforts ensure our students continue to be part of a school community that continues to focus on an education grounded in respect, trust and academic excellence! We are grateful for the passion of our entire Hellenic American Academy community.
Wishing you and your loved ones good health and quality time spent enjoying this holiday season. Merry Christmas and many blessings for a healthy and brighter New Year! See you all in 2024! Καλά Χριστούγεννα και Καλή Χρονιά!
PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.
ATHENS - "This Christmas finds Greece having left the 10-year-plus chain of crises behind it and looking at the future with greater optimism," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in his regular weekly review of the government's work posted on social media.
TEL AVIV, Israel — More than a dozen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel's ground offensive in late October and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.
NICOSIA - A report by international investigative journalists revealing allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin used Cyprus to hide assets and evade sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine has led the FBI to send financial investigators to the island.
