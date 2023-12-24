Hellenic American Academy Held Its Christmas Program, Shares Season’s Greetings

United States

The students of the Hellenic American Academy performing during the Christmas celebration. (Photo: Courtesy of the Hellenic American Academy)

DEERFIELD, IL – The Hellenic American Academy held its annual Christmas celebration on December 21. The program included the students singing the traditional Greek carols and performing the Nativity scene.

Video of the students singing is available online: https://shorturl.at/chCIU.

The Academy also shared its best wishes for the holiday season in the following statement:

As we begin winter break, we want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has generously supported the Hellenic American Academy in 2023!

Thank you to the Foundation of Hellenic Education and Culture, Executive Board members, PTO members, sponsors, donors, volunteers, administrators, teachers, staff, students and families. Your continued dedication to our mission and your tireless efforts ensure our students continue to be part of a school community that continues to focus on an education grounded in respect, trust and academic excellence! We are grateful for the passion of our entire Hellenic American Academy community.

Wishing you and your loved ones good health and quality time spent enjoying this holiday season. Merry Christmas and many blessings for a healthy and brighter New Year! See you all in 2024! Καλά Χριστούγεννα και Καλή Χρονιά!