Hellenic American Academy Annual Gala 2023: The Stars that Guide Us

General News

Hellenic American Academy in Deerfield, IL, is one of the largest Greek-American educational institutions in the country. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic American Academy

CHICAGO, IL – Hellenic American Academy (HAA), one of the largest Greek-American educational institutions in the country will host their annual Gala on March 4, to celebrate 115 years of their Socrates School. The gala begins at 6 PM at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago, 9300 Bryn Mawr Avenue in Rosemont, IL.

Marking 115 years that Socrates School has provided academic excellence and the pursuit of lifelong learning to the Greek-American community, HAA is an evolution of similar visions and principles that started Socrates School; the passion to create a strong sense of community and promote the Greek heritage and faith.

“The universal principles of Hellenism enable students to understand the origins of democratic thinking, independent thought and the pursuit of lifelong learning. This approach is instrumental in producing worthy members of the community who will make it a place of respect and greatness,” said Jim Logothetis, HAA’s Chairman.

“The Academy sets its sights on continuing to redefine Greek American education for the modern era and as history has shown, the passion, strength and dedication from the community, the stars that guide us, is what makes the Academy successful,” said Effie Gountanis, HAA Executive Board and Gala Committee member.

The celebration will include a live performance by Greek entertainer, Konstantinos Nazis and Chicago local DJ Markos. Guests can also support the fundraising efforts with the onsite Casino for Cause and silent auction.

For more information on the Hellenic American Academy or to attend ‘The Stars that Guide Us’ Gala go to 2023haagala.givesmart.com or call 847-317-1063.

Like Hellenic American Academy on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hellenicamericanacademy/.

About Hellenic American Academy

Hellenic American Academy is home to Socrates Day School, a private dual-language K-8 organization. The school also offers Greek language, cultural and athletic programs on Saturdays and evenings for students and adults. The Academy’s mission is to be the preeminent educational and cultural center for Hellenism in the United States recognized for academic excellence, a strong sense of community, and the promotion of Greek heritage and faith.