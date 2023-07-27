x

July 27, 2023

Hellenic Aesthetic Donating Proceeds of New Hat Sales to THI’s Wildfire Relief Fund

July 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic Aesthetic THI Greek Fire Relief hat
Hellenic Aesthetic will be donating the proceeds from the sale of a new hat, embroidered with “our roots” in Greek, to The Hellenic Initiative’s Wildfire Relief Fund. (Photo: Hellenic Aesthetic)

ASTORIA – Hellenic Aesthetic, the jewelry and lifestyle brand that embodies the pace and ethos of Greece, announced via email on July 26 that they will be donating the proceeds from the sale of a new hat to The Hellenic Initiative’s Wildfire Relief Fund: “We are once again devastated to see deadly and destructive wildfires sweep across our beloved Greece. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this new hat to The Hellenic Initiative’s Wildfire Relief Fund. The Hellenic Initiative’s Wildfire Relief Fund helps firefighters, first responders and their vetted non-profit organizations working to save Greece.”

“This fund also supports We4All, a Greece-based non-profit organization that plants trees to reforest areas devastated by wildfires,” the statement continued. “To date, 14,200 trees have been planted with the support of THI’s Fire Relief Fund and Plant a Tree in Greece program.”

The hat reads “our roots” in Greek in white puff embroidery and is made from 100% organic navy blue cotton. This style is available exclusively on the Hellenic Aesthetic website: https://shorturl.at/foPT6.

To donate directly to the THI Wildfire Relief Fund click here: https://shorturl.at/arFGY.

Hellenic Aesthetic was founded in 2017 by Marianthi Vlachos, a second generation Greek-American who spent her childhood summers traveling to Greece.

Vlachos still spends her summers traveling throughout Greece, constantly looking for designers to bring to HellenicAesthetic.com. The site is a combination of many of her passions: fashion, travel, design, and her Greek heritage.

 

