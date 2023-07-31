x

July 31, 2023

Hellenic Aesthetic Announces More Items to Benefit Fire Relief Efforts in Greece

July 31, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic Aestheic wildfire relief items
Hellenic Aesthetic announced that 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these items will be donated to the wildfire relief efforts in Greece.(Photo: Hellenic Aesthetic

NEW YORK – Hellenic Aesthetic, the jewelry and lifestyle brand that embodies the pace and ethos of Greece, announced via email on July 31 that more items, including t-shirts for the whole family and a onesie for babies, are now available on its site for sale with proceeds to be donated to the fire relief efforts in Greece.

“We are once again devastated to see deadly and destructive wildfires sweep across our beloved Greece,” Hellenic Aesthetic said in its statement. “We will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the above items to The Hellenic Initiative’s Wildfire Relief Fund. The Hellenic Initiative’s Wildfire Relief Fund helps firefighters, first responders and their vetted non-profit organizations working to save Greece.”

“This fund also supports We4All, a Greece-based non-profit organization that plants trees to reforest areas deviated by wildfires,” the statement continued. “To date, 14,200 trees have been planted with the support of THI’s Fire Relief Fund and Plant A Tree In Greece program.”

Hellenic Aesthetic had previously announced that proceeds from the sale of a new hat with “our roots” in Greek in white puff embroidery would also be going towards the relief effort.

All of the designs are available exclusively on the Hellenic Aesthetic website: https://shorturl.at/adivS.

To donate directly to the THI Wildfire Relief Fund click here: https://shorturl.at/ahvwP.

