June 11, 2024

Hellenes Abroad Vote in EU Elections, Overwhelmingly Support ND

June 10, 2024
By The National Herald

ATHENS – Hellenes in the Homeland as well as in the Diaspora participated in this week’s elections for the European Parliament, Hellenes abroad voting by mail for the first time in history.

As revealed by the results, the expatriate Greeks, overwhelmingly supported New Democracy (40.17%) compared to other parties.

More specifically, with 100% of the votes counted, the overseas voters who voted by mail chose:

  • New Democracy: 40.17%
  • SYRIZA: 11.14%
  • MeRA25: 9.22%
  • KKE: 8.74%
  • PASOK: 8.22%
  • New Left: 4.85%
  • Greek Solution: 2.37%
  • Niki: 2.27%
  • Course of Freedom: 2.11%
  • Kosmos: 2.03%
  • Democrats: 1.54%
  • Voice of Reason: 1.48%

On the relevant platform, 50,204 citizens registered, and 36,645 sent their votes by mail, resulting in a participation rate of 73%.

It should be noted that the ministry provided the postal voting data of Hellenes  Abroad as a single region. However, it would be interesting to publish the relevant data by country to draw conclusions based on how the expatriates voted in different countries around the world.

