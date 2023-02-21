x

February 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

United States

He’ll Leave You in Stitches: Galifianakis Will Star in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

February 21, 2023
By The National Herald
Zach_Galifianakis_cropped
Zach Galifianakis. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

HOLLYWOOD – Greek-American funnyman Zach Galifianakis, as adept with witty, cerebral putdowns as physical comedy, will take his talents to a Disney-made live-action remake of its 2002 cult animated movie Lilo & Stich.

The Hawaii-centered story is about a bond between a lonely girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be violent before the two come together over a shared sense of family and win the day.

Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind independent favorite and Best Animated Feature Oscar nominee Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is directing the feature that is intended to be a major release on Disney+ said Hollywood Reporter.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/lilo-and-stitch-live-action-movie-remake-zach-galifianakis-1235328908/

How Galifianakis will take on the role of the computer-generated Stitch hasn’t been revealed though and who will play Lilo or her older sister hasn’t been determined as the search is still going on,

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original feature wasn’t a big it initially but has become more favored since.

The movie will mark Galifianakis’ return for the first time since 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time, also a Disney movie, as over the last decade he concentrated more on TV work despite gaining fame in movies.

RELATED

Culture
Los Angeles Greek Film Festival Discovery Days Call for Entries

LOS ANGELES – Discovery Days, formerly the International Project Discovery Forum (IPDF), the industry section of the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) and a Los Angeles pioneer in the promotion of international independent film development, is calling for entries.

Worldwide
Ruins of Turkish City of Antakya Tell Story of a Rich Past (Photos)
Events
Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ 15th Annual Tsipouro Night (Photos)

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.