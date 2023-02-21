He’ll Leave You in Stitches: Galifianakis Will Star in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

United States

HOLLYWOOD – Greek-American funnyman Zach Galifianakis, as adept with witty, cerebral putdowns as physical comedy, will take his talents to a Disney-made live-action remake of its 2002 cult animated movie Lilo & Stich.

The Hawaii-centered story is about a bond between a lonely girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be violent before the two come together over a shared sense of family and win the day.

Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind independent favorite and Best Animated Feature Oscar nominee Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, is directing the feature that is intended to be a major release on Disney+ said Hollywood Reporter.

How Galifianakis will take on the role of the computer-generated Stitch hasn’t been revealed though and who will play Lilo or her older sister hasn’t been determined as the search is still going on,

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original feature wasn’t a big it initially but has become more favored since.

The movie will mark Galifianakis’ return for the first time since 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time, also a Disney movie, as over the last decade he concentrated more on TV work despite gaining fame in movies.