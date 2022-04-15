Helen Karloutsos Mouhos, Sister of Father Alex Karloutsos, Is Mourned

General News

WILMINGTON, NC – Helen Karloutsos Mouhos, the younger sister of Father Alexander Karloutsos, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Spiritual Advisor of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina, surrounded by her children and her older sister, Stella Pappas.

Helen was the youngest child of the Very Reverend Michael and Olga Karloutsos, and was born three years after the family immigrated to the United States from Latzoi Elias, Greece. Helen was only six years old when her mother Olga passed away at age 35, leaving her six children to be raised by her husband, Father Michael, with the support of Yiayia Stavroula Karloutsos. Helen’s older brother, Nicholas Karloutsos, passed away on February 19, 2020.

Helen is survived by her siblings, Stella Pappas of Wilmington, NC; James and Athena Karloutsos of Jamaica Plain, MA; Father Alexander and Presbytera Xanthi Karloutsos of Southampton, New York; and Father Peter and Presbytera Maria Karloutsos of Danbury, Connecticut, as well as by her children Penny, Paul, and Michael and grandchildren.

Helen was fun-loving, gracious, and kind and a dedicated wife, devoted mother, a doting grandmother and great grandmother. Her siblings mourn her loss, but will celebrate her life and treasure the love and life she shared. Eternal be her memory!