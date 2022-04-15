x

April 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

General News

Helen Karloutsos Mouhos, Sister of Father Alex Karloutsos, Is Mourned

April 15, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΛΕΝΗ-ΚΑΡΛΟΥΤΣΟΥ-ΜΟΥΧΟΥ
Helen Karloutsos with her two sons Michael and Paul. (Photo: Courtesy of the family)

WILMINGTON, NC – Helen Karloutsos Mouhos, the younger sister of Father Alexander Karloutsos, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Spiritual Advisor of the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina, surrounded by her children and her older sister, Stella Pappas.

Helen was the youngest child of the Very Reverend Michael and Olga Karloutsos, and was born three years after the family immigrated to the United States from Latzoi Elias, Greece. Helen was only six years old when her mother Olga passed away at age 35, leaving her six children to be raised by her husband, Father Michael, with the support of Yiayia Stavroula Karloutsos. Helen’s older brother, Nicholas Karloutsos, passed away on February 19, 2020.

Helen is survived by her siblings, Stella Pappas of Wilmington, NC; James and Athena Karloutsos of Jamaica Plain, MA; Father Alexander and Presbytera Xanthi Karloutsos of Southampton, New York; and Father Peter and Presbytera Maria Karloutsos of Danbury, Connecticut, as well as by her children Penny, Paul, and Michael and grandchildren.

Helen was fun-loving, gracious, and kind and a dedicated wife, devoted mother, a doting grandmother and great grandmother. Her siblings mourn her loss, but will celebrate her life and treasure the love and life she shared. Eternal be her memory!

 

RELATED

General News
John and Mary Pappajohn Foundation Gifts $100K to Ukrainian People for Food

DES MOINES, IA – The John and Mary Pappajohn Foundation is donating $100,000 to the Ukrainian people for food.

General News
Mary Pappajohn, Dedicated Philanthropist, Has Died
General News
THI Partners with Wise Greece to Offer Hope Boxes This Easter 

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Maritime Golf Event: Best Golf Tournament in Greece, September 8-11

ATHENS – The Greek Maritime Golf Event retains its top position as the best golf tournament in Greece, while it is expected to gather the interest of the Greek and world maritime industry for the 8th year on September 8-11 at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings