January 26, 2022

HEDNO: Power Returned to 95% of Customers

January 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by EUROKINISSI/Giorgos Stergiopoulos)

ATHENS – Power has been restored to 95% of the areas cut off by Monday’s ‘Elpis’ thundersnow, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) said late on Tuesday.

In the Attica Region, eight damaged lines were still being repaired, most of them in eastern Attica.

SYRIZA: Mitsotakis Should Take His Ministers and Leave as Soon as Possible

ATHENS - "Αfter a two-day 'silver alert' for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the chaos he created with his 'executive management' state, the least the citizens would expect in today's cabinet meeting is that he would stop hiding his responsibilities behind attacks on others, even upon the citizens, and ask for resignations [of ministers]," main opposition SYRIZA said in an announcement on Wednesday.

CEO of Attiki Odos Resigns after Snowstorm Debacle
Powerful Blast Shakes Whole Office Block in Downtown Athens

ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.

ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

