x

July 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Heatwave in Greece Until the End of July

July 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΥΨΗΛΕΣ ΘΕΡΜΟΚΡΑΣΙΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΣΕ ΟΛΗ ΤΗΝ ΧΩΡΑ-ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΠΛΑΤΕΙΑ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΣ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A period of higher-than-average temperatures for the current season is expected in Greece in the coming weeks, according to the latest forecast of the National Observatory of Athens meteo service, meteo.gr. The data indicates that this hot period will last until the end of the month at least.

Meanwhile, high temperatures, clear skies and winds up to 6 on the Beaufort scale are forecast for Friday.

RELATED

Society
Greece: Reinforcements Sent to Battle Evros Blaze

SOUFLI - The firefighting forces that worked throughout the night to contain a fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon in Soufli were increased on Friday.

Politics
Mitsotakis Visits Aitoloakarnania, Preveza and Thesprotia
Politics
Bilateral Greek-U.S. Joint Training Exercise “Poseidon’s Rage 22” Successfully Concluded

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Man in Athens Seemingly Setting New Fire

ATHENS – While a major fire was roaring in the Mt.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings