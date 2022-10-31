Hearty Greek Comfort Foods to Enjoy on Chilly Days

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald, starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription
Beef Stew, kokkinisto. (Photo by Nathan Dumlao, via Unsplash)
With the cooler temperatures setting in, it is a great time to enjoy some of the tasty, heartier Greek dishes that feature meats like pork, lamb, or beef. The following recipes are classic Greek comfort foods, cooked on the stovetop, and just right for dinner on those chilly fall and winter days.
Pork with Leeks
2 pounds leeks, washed thoroughly and chopped
4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 pounds pork chops, cut into bite sized pieces
1 large onion, chopped
1 can (28 oz.) whole peeled tomatoes, chopped or 5 medium fresh, ripe tomatoes, chopped
3 cups water
Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Cooked bulgur wheat, medium grain
Thoroughly wash the leeks in cool water since they have a tendency to hold onto dirt and sand. Trim the ends, then cut the leeks in half lengthways, and wash under a running tap, fanning the layers, and rinsing any grit or soil trapped between them. Drain the leeks, then chop them, and set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat the oil over high heat until it shimmers. Sear the pork pieces on all sides. Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chopped tomatoes and, if using the canned tomatoes, fill the can with the water, and add to the pot. Bring up to the boil and then add the chopped leeks. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until the sauce is reduced and thickened, the leeks tender, and the meat cooked through. Serve immediately with cooked bulgur and fresh bead.
To cook bulgur wheat, bring 2 cups water to a boil in a saucepan, add 1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt, and the bulgur. Stir and then allow to cook until the water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and serve.
Moschari Kokkinisto – Beef Stew
2 pounds beef cut into cubes
1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, grated
1 can (28 oz.) whole peeled tomatoes, chopped
Water
A pinch of sugar
1/2 cup dry red wine
Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Rise the beef in cool water and pat dry with paper towels. Heat the oil over high heat in a large Dutch oven. Brown the beef cubes on all sides. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomatoes, about 2 cups of water, the pinch of sugar, and the red wine. Cover and bring the pot up to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and simmer until the meat is cooked through and the sauce is reduced and thickened, stirring occasionally. A bit more water may be added if the sauce is thickening too quickly and the meat is not yet tender. Serve with cooked pasta or rice and a side salad and vegetables of your choice. Lamb or pork can also be substituted for the beef in this recipe. This dish is often served with the same type of pasta used in making pastitstio, the thick spaghetti-like pasta with a hole running through the center. If serving with pasta, top with the grated cheese of your choice.
KARPATHOS - Flush with what could be a record tourism year, or just missing, even during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, Greece is expecting another boom in 2023 and the island of Karpathos was named a hot spot by National Geographic.
MORBI, India — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
KYIV, Ukraine — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In