October 31, 2022

Food

Hearty Greek Comfort Foods to Enjoy on Chilly Days

October 31, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
nathan-dumlao-beef-stew-unsplash-scaled
Beef Stew, kokkinisto. (Photo by Nathan Dumlao, via Unsplash)

With the cooler temperatures setting in, it is a great time to enjoy some of the tasty, heartier Greek dishes that feature meats like pork, lamb, or beef. The following recipes are classic Greek comfort foods, cooked on the stovetop, and just right for dinner on those chilly fall and winter days.

 

Pork with Leeks

2 pounds leeks, washed thoroughly and chopped

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 pounds pork chops, cut into bite sized pieces

1 large onion, chopped

1 can (28 oz.) whole peeled tomatoes, chopped or 5 medium fresh, ripe tomatoes, chopped

3 cups water

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Cooked bulgur wheat, medium grain

 

Thoroughly wash the leeks in cool water since they have a tendency to hold onto dirt and sand. Trim the ends, then cut the leeks in half lengthways, and wash under a running tap, fanning the layers, and rinsing any grit or soil trapped between them. Drain the leeks, then chop them, and set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat the oil over high heat until it shimmers. Sear the pork pieces on all sides. Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chopped tomatoes and, if using the canned tomatoes, fill the can with the water, and add to the pot. Bring up to the boil and then add the chopped leeks. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until the sauce is reduced and thickened, the leeks tender, and the meat cooked through. Serve immediately with cooked bulgur and fresh bead.

To cook bulgur wheat, bring 2 cups water to a boil in a saucepan, add 1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt, and the bulgur. Stir and then allow to cook until the water is absorbed. Fluff with a fork and serve.

Leeks. (Photo by Hanna Balan, via Unsplash)

Moschari Kokkinisto – Beef Stew

2 pounds beef cut into cubes

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, grated

1 can (28 oz.) whole peeled tomatoes, chopped

Water

A pinch of sugar

1/2 cup dry red wine

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

 

Rise the beef in cool water and pat dry with paper towels. Heat the oil over high heat in a large Dutch oven. Brown the beef cubes on all sides. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomatoes, about 2 cups of water, the pinch of sugar, and the red wine. Cover and bring the pot up to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and simmer until the meat is cooked through and the sauce is reduced and thickened, stirring occasionally. A bit more water may be added if the sauce is thickening too quickly and the meat is not yet tender. Serve with cooked pasta or rice and a side salad and vegetables of your choice. Lamb or pork can also be substituted for the beef in this recipe. This dish is often served with the same type of pasta used in making pastitstio, the thick spaghetti-like pasta with a hole running through the center. If serving with pasta, top with the grated cheese of your choice.

