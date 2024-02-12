x

February 12, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Food

Heart Healthy Recipes to Enjoy in February

February 12, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
Salmon with lemon slices. Photo by Melanie Andersen, via Unsplash
Salmon with lemon slices. (Photo by Melanie Andersen, via Unsplash)

February is National Heart Month, as proclaimed by the American Heart Association. The sedentary lifestyle many of us live increases the risk of developing heart disease. High blood pressure, obesity, and smoking also raise the risk. Eating fish the recommended 2-3 times a week can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Fish are a staple of the Greek diet. Try the following recipes for a heart healthy meal.

 

Halibut Plaki

 

3 pounds halibut fillets

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 can (28 oz.) tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup dry white wine

 

Season fish with salt and pepper. Set aside. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan, add the

onion and sauté until translucent. Add the garlic, tomatoes, parsley, 1/2 teaspoon salt,

and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then

reduce to medium and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add the cup of wine. Spoon about

half the sauce into a 13 by 9 by 2-inch baking pan or dish. Place the halibut fillets in the

baking pan in the sauce and pour the rest of the sauce on top. Bake in a preheated 350

degree oven for 35-40 minutes. Serve immediately with fresh bread.

Fish dish. (Photo by Ulvi Safari, via Unsplash)

Baked Salmon

 

1 pound salmon fillets, preferably wild-caught

5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped, fresh dill

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rinse salmon and pat dry with paper towels, place in a 2-

inch deep baking dish and set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining

ingredients and pour over the salmon. Bake for 25 minutes or until the fish flakes easily

with a fork. Serve with a salad or the lightly cooked greens of your choice.

 

Roasted Vegetables

 

5-6 small to medium Yukon gold potatoes, halved or quartered depending on size

5 carrots, peeled and chopped

4 medium to large parsnips, peeled and chopped

2 medium turnips, chopped

2 medium red onions, cut in half

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 large sprigs fresh rosemary or 1 tablespoon dry rosemary

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper to taste

 

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Rinse the vegetables thoroughly in cool water, especially those that will not be peeled before cooking. Chop the vegetables into similarly sized pieces to ensure that they cook at about the same rate. Place the vegetables in a large roasting pan and toss with the olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper until evenly coated. Spread the vegetables out in the pan to form a single layer as much as possible and roast in the preheated oven for about an hour and fifteen minutes or until the vegetables are tender, stirring about half way through the cooking process. If some vegetables are roasting faster than others, remove them from the pan and continue cooking the rest of the vegetables. Serve immediately.

Roasted root vegetables. (Photo by Christina Rumpf, via Unsplash)

RELATED

Food
How to Defend Against Food Poisoning at Your Super Bowl Party

When Americans gather to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, the culinary choices may be as important as the final score.

Food
A Healthy Fungus Among US: The Surprising Health and Nutritional Benefits of Mushrooms
Tourism
Lunar New Year in the Philippines Draws Crowds to One of the World’s Oldest Chinatowns

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" arriving on Peacock and a documentary and album from Jennifer Lopez are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

PARIS — Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was traveling to Paris and Berlin on Monday in a diplomatic effort to rebuild key alliances as fears grow that former President Donald Trump could return to power in the United States and give Russia a free hand to expand its aggression in Europe.

THESSALONIKI - Ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Feb.

ATHENS - A man said to be an Egyptian who had reportedly been fired from his job at a Greek shipping company went into the building firing away with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.