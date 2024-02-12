Heart Healthy Recipes to Enjoy in February

Salmon with lemon slices. (Photo by Melanie Andersen, via Unsplash)
February is National Heart Month, as proclaimed by the American Heart Association. The sedentary lifestyle many of us live increases the risk of developing heart disease. High blood pressure, obesity, and smoking also raise the risk. Eating fish the recommended 2-3 times a week can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Fish are a staple of the Greek diet. Try the following recipes for a heart healthy meal.
Halibut Plaki
3 pounds halibut fillets
Greek sea salt
Freshly ground pepper
1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1 can (28 oz.) tomatoes, chopped
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup dry white wine
Season fish with salt and pepper. Set aside. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan, add the
onion and sauté until translucent. Add the garlic, tomatoes, parsley, 1/2 teaspoon salt,
and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then
reduce to medium and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add the cup of wine. Spoon about
half the sauce into a 13 by 9 by 2-inch baking pan or dish. Place the halibut fillets in the
baking pan in the sauce and pour the rest of the sauce on top. Bake in a preheated 350
degree oven for 35-40 minutes. Serve immediately with fresh bread.
Baked Salmon
1 pound salmon fillets, preferably wild-caught
5 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped, fresh dill
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder
1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rinse salmon and pat dry with paper towels, place in a 2-
inch deep baking dish and set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining
ingredients and pour over the salmon. Bake for 25 minutes or until the fish flakes easily
with a fork. Serve with a salad or the lightly cooked greens of your choice.
Roasted Vegetables
5-6 small to medium Yukon gold potatoes, halved or quartered depending on size
5 carrots, peeled and chopped
4 medium to large parsnips, peeled and chopped
2 medium turnips, chopped
2 medium red onions, cut in half
1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 large sprigs fresh rosemary or 1 tablespoon dry rosemary
1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Rinse the vegetables thoroughly in cool water, especially those that will not be peeled before cooking. Chop the vegetables into similarly sized pieces to ensure that they cook at about the same rate. Place the vegetables in a large roasting pan and toss with the olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper until evenly coated. Spread the vegetables out in the pan to form a single layer as much as possible and roast in the preheated oven for about an hour and fifteen minutes or until the vegetables are tender, stirring about half way through the cooking process. If some vegetables are roasting faster than others, remove them from the pan and continue cooking the rest of the vegetables. Serve immediately.
