Heart Health Presentation by Dr. George Syros and Dr. Preethi Pirlamarla in Astoria

Left to right: Dr. George Syros, Dr. Preethi Pirlamarla, and Anna Kril, Founder and President of SHAREing & CAREing at the event on June 29 at Stamatis Restaurant in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of SHAREing & CAREing

ASTORIA – A sold out crowd attended the Mount Sinai Queens hospital and SHAREing & CAREing’s community health presentation held on June 29. ‘Heart Health for Everyone and Its Importance for Cancer Survivors’ was presented by Dr. George Syros, Associate Chief of Cardiology, and Dr. Preethi Pirlamarla, Director of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant, at one of the local favorite Astoria restaurants, Stamatis, located near the SHAREing & CAREing headquarters. Anna Kril, Founder and President of SHAREing & CAREing, said via email: “Thank you to everyone who showed up to learn more about how heart health impacts cancer survivors.”

It should be noted that Dr. Syros was among the team of Mount Sinai doctors, including Dr. George Dangas and Dr. Stamatios Lerakis, who treated His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during his Apostolic visit to the United States in 2021.

SHAREing & CAREing’s mission is to increase awareness about the importance of early detection, self-examination and cancer screening and to support patients by addressing their needs in a friendly and warm environment. The founders and most of the volunteers are breast cancer survivors and first generation Americans who are bilingual and represent the multi-ethnic fabric of communities in Queens. The organization partners with local physicians and hospitals to offer heath forums, mammography and screening, and to provide unique counseling and culturally sensitive support services for men and women seeking information about cancer. All of their services are free of charge.

More information about SHAREing & CAREing is available online: https://shareing-careing.org/.