Heart Health Presentation by Dr. George Syros and Dr. Preethi Pirlamarla in Astoria

Left to right: Dr. George Syros, Dr. Preethi Pirlamarla, and Anna Kril, Founder and President of SHAREing & CAREing at the event on June 29 at Stamatis Restaurant in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of SHAREing & CAREing
ASTORIA – A sold out crowd attended the Mount Sinai Queens hospital and SHAREing & CAREing’s community health presentation held on June 29. ‘Heart Health for Everyone and Its Importance for Cancer Survivors’ was presented by Dr. George Syros, Associate Chief of Cardiology, and Dr. Preethi Pirlamarla, Director of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant, at one of the local favorite Astoria restaurants, Stamatis, located near the SHAREing & CAREing headquarters. Anna Kril, Founder and President of SHAREing & CAREing, said via email: “Thank you to everyone who showed up to learn more about how heart health impacts cancer survivors.”
It should be noted that Dr. Syros was among the team of Mount Sinai doctors, including Dr. George Dangas and Dr. Stamatios Lerakis, who treated His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during his Apostolic visit to the United States in 2021.
SHAREing & CAREing’s mission is to increase awareness about the importance of early detection, self-examination and cancer screening and to support patients by addressing their needs in a friendly and warm environment. The founders and most of the volunteers are breast cancer survivors and first generation Americans who are bilingual and represent the multi-ethnic fabric of communities in Queens. The organization partners with local physicians and hospitals to offer heath forums, mammography and screening, and to provide unique counseling and culturally sensitive support services for men and women seeking information about cancer. All of their services are free of charge.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In