Healthy Greek-Inspired Favorites for the New Year

Eating a healthy or healthier diet is a popular New Year’s resolution and Greek cuisine offers plenty of delicious and nutritious options to help us achieve that goal. Try the following recipes for a healthy start to the New Year.

Roasted Salmon and Vegetables

1 pound fingerling potatoes, cut in half lengthwise

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 large red onion, sliced

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 (6 ounces each) fresh or frozen skinless salmon fillets

2 medium red, yellow, or orange bell peppers, sliced

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

1 tablespoon Greek dried oregano

1 lemon

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place the potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and top with the sliced onion and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt and black pepper. Stir to coat completely and then transfer to a 15 by 10-inch baking pan. Roast for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, thaw the salmon, if frozen. Add the sliced peppers, tomatoes, parsley, olives, oregano, and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt and black pepper to the same large bowl previously used to mix the potatoes. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and toss to coat completely. Rinse salmon with cool water, then pat dry. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and black pepper. Spoon the pepper mixture over the potatoes and top with the salmon. Roast, uncovered, for 10-15 minutes or until the salmon flakes easily with a fork. Zest the lemon and then squeeze the fresh lemon juice over the cooked salmon and the vegetables. Sprinkle with the finely grated lemon zest and serve immediately.

Greek Roasted Chicken Thighs and Vegetables

1 pound carrots, cut into 1 1/4-inch pieces

1 pound (3-4 medium) Yukon Gold, peeled and cut lengthwise into 1 1/4-inch-wide wedges

1 (15-ounce can) artichoke hearts, rinsed and quartered

2 pounds chicken thighs

1 cup water

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 teaspoons dried Greek oregano

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place the carrots, potatoes, artichokes, and the chicken in a large baking pan. Add the water, wine, garlic, oregano, and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 45 minutes to an hour until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, turning the chicken about halfway through the cooking process.

Greek-Style Stuffed Mushrooms

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, divided

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

4 portobello mushrooms (about 14 ounces), cleaned, stems and gills removed

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

2 tablespoons pitted, sliced Kalamata olives

1 teaspoon dried Greek oregano

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper and the salt in a bowl. Brush the mushrooms all over with the oil mixture. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake the mushrooms for about 5 minutes. While the mushrooms are baking, stir together the spinach, tomatoes, feta, olives, oregano, and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a bowl. Remove the mushrooms from the oven and fill with the spinach mixture. Bake the stuffed mushrooms for another 10 minutes or until the tomatoes wilt.