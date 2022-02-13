Health Minister Thanos Plevris Tests Positive for COVID-19

Politics
The Ukrainian Amb. in Athens Speaks to “TNH”: We Are Preparing for All Possible Scenarios
ATHENS - The Ukrainian ambassador to Athens, Sergii Shutenko spoke to the «Τhe National Herald» about the crisis that has erupted between his country and Russia and which is escalating dangerously in recent days.
General News
Greek-Born Michael Amiridis Selected as President of University of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) announced that Michael Amiridis, chancellor of the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) since 2015, is UofSC’s president-elect.
Church
Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Hellenic College-Holy Cross in Brookline
BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America honored Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology with his visit on the weekend of February 5-6 to bless the students and the entire community as the spring semester got underway.