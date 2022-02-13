x

February 13, 2022

Health Minister Thanos Plevris Tests Positive for COVID-19

February 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Health Minister Thanassis Plevris. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)
Health Minister Thanassis Plevris. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – “A short while ago I was diagnosed as positive for Covid-19 with a self test, which was confirmed by a rapid test,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Twitter on Sunday.

In the same tweet, the minister said he would immediately start to observe the National Public Health Organisation’s self-isolation protocol and work from home. “We protect ourselves. We get vaccinated so that we have a mild illness,” he added.

