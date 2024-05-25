x

May 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Head of Tax Office in Evia Detained for Extortion after Testimony

May 24, 2024
By Athens News Agency
EFORIAKOI
The tax officials accused in the case of extortion of businessmen in Chalkida go to the investigator. Friday 24 May 2024. (EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The head of the tax office in Chalkida, Evia and another staff member were detained on Friday after testifying over charges of corruption.

Another five were released on restrictions, including a ban on leaving the country, posting bail, and showing up at their local police station twice a month.

All seven have been charged with several crimes including extortion that was corroborated by business owners’ testimonies. Specifically, the charges include, per individual, setting up a criminal organization, receiving bribes, breach of duty, extortion, bribery, and possession of arms.

Another eight people have been implicated through phone conversation police acquired; they include another tax office employee in Chalkida and another seven private individuals facing charges of bribing public servants.Young missionary couple from US among 3 killed by gunmen in Haiti’s capital, family says.

RELATED

Society
UK Culture Secretary Says No Marbles Loan if Greece Claims Ownership

LONDON - The United Kingdom’s Secretary for State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lucy Frazer, said no deal will be made to loan the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed in the British Museum for 200 years if Greece won’t give up ownership.

Economy
Greece’s Fuel Prices – Before, After Taxes – Higher Than EU’s Average
Politics
PASOK Chief Androulakis Says High Food Prices Hurt Consumers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

AUSTIN, Texas  — Families in Uvalde took more legal action Friday on the second anniversary of the Robb Elementary School attack, suing Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram, and the maker of the video game “Call of Duty” over claims the companies bear responsibility for products used by the teenage gunman.

ATHENS - The head of the tax office in Chalkida, Evia and another staff member were detained on Friday after testifying over charges of corruption.

TEL AVIV, Israel  — Egypt said Friday it has agreed to send U.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti  — A U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.