Head of Tax Office in Evia Detained for Extortion after Testimony

Society

The tax officials accused in the case of extortion of businessmen in Chalkida go to the investigator. Friday 24 May 2024. (EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The head of the tax office in Chalkida, Evia and another staff member were detained on Friday after testifying over charges of corruption.

Another five were released on restrictions, including a ban on leaving the country, posting bail, and showing up at their local police station twice a month.

All seven have been charged with several crimes including extortion that was corroborated by business owners’ testimonies. Specifically, the charges include, per individual, setting up a criminal organization, receiving bribes, breach of duty, extortion, bribery, and possession of arms.

Another eight people have been implicated through phone conversation police acquired; they include another tax office employee in Chalkida and another seven private individuals facing charges of bribing public servants.Young missionary couple from US among 3 killed by gunmen in Haiti’s capital, family says.