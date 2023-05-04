He Proceeds to Dissolve the Archdiocese

Columnists

After the deformation of the historic structure of the Archdiocese and the creation of cells in which ‘his entourage’ were intended to stay, i.e. those he carried with him from Halki, Athens, Thessaloniki, and elsewhere. After the occupation of the Metropolis of New Jersey following the kind of Turkish kamikaze attacks that work so well in that third world country. After establishing in New Jersey submissives of exceptional mediocrities, men of outstanding mediocrity. After the dissolution of the School of Theology, starting with the expulsion even of professors who had academic and institutional tenure, regardless of whether he falsely claims that he himself had no involvement, but that Cantonis, who resigned the other day for the third time as president, expelled them, now Archbishop Elpidophoros has moved forward on the community demolition contract, with the most recent victim being one of our leading communities, that of Saint Demetrios in Astoria.

The man brought over from Bursa, Turkey did not even consider his own nonexistent administrative abilities, or the fact that this community maintains the only Greek High School in the entire United States of America. Instead of dealing with it himself and personally going to the community to talk to the president and those in charge of the Parish Council, he assigned Fr. Elias Villis (the Chancellor, appointed by him) to take care of the affairs of Saint Demetrios and its schools. And so, this great churchman and administrator, who acts instead of the hierarch (αντ’ αυτού), in the middle of the night sends an electronic message – an e-mail – brutal, cold, insulting, without any justification and explanation on the part of the great hierarch, with which he drove them out.

We are now talking about a path of destruction with unpredictable consequences and outcomes. Someone from the army of highly paid consultants, strategists and para-consultants here and in Greece, must tell Elpidophoros that these practices, which may have been acceptable in Turkey, cannot be accepted and tolerated here in America, and the sooner he realizes it the better, because Patriarch Bartholomew sent him here as a builder and not as a destroyer.

The ousted president of the Parish Council of Saint Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, Stephan Thomatos, in his interview with The National Herald on May 5th revealed that his ouster, as well as the ousters of other members of the Council, happened because the Community stopped payment on its one hundred and fifty thousand dollars per annum assessment to the Archdiocese.

He also revealed that the Archdiocese forced the community to pay the salary of the priest Fr. George Kasapoglou, whom Archbishop Elpidophoros brought from Constantinople to the Archdiocese, and that the Archdiocese pays him, contrary to the existing practice of the parishes, who themselves pay their priests’ salaries directly to him. This last item is of particular interest.

What if Mr. Thomatos, a civil engineer by profession, a good family man with children in the school of Saint Demetrios, was, let’s say, an Archon of the Ecumenical Throne, a member of the Archdiocesan Council, a member of Leadership 100, a member of the ‘Senate’, a founding member of the Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation’s million-dollar fundraising team – would Elpidophoros commission Villis to expel him in this unholy and humiliating manner? The answer is, of course, no.

The community of Saint Demetrios “compulsorily” pays the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand dollars per year. Let Elpidophoros limit the advisors, para-advisors, chiefs of staff, secretaries, and others of his Court, in order to reduce the contribution of Saint Demetrius to the Archdiocese – because that Community operates and maintains the School.