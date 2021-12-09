x

December 9, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Church

HCHC Publishes New Book on Orthodox Hymnography

December 9, 2021
By The National Herald
Eugen-J.-Pentiuc-1-scaled
Rev. Dr. Eugen J. Pentiuc, professor at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and author of the new book: Hearing the Scriptures: Liturgical Exegesis of the Old Testament in Byzantine Orthodox Hymnography. (Photo provided by Fr. Eugen J. Pentiuc)

BOSTON – Hellenic College Holy Cross has announced the publication of Rev. Dr. Eugen J. Pentiuc’s new book Hearing the Scriptures: Liturgical Exegesis of the Old Testament in Byzantine Orthodox Hymnography (Oxford University Press, 2021).

Hearing the Scriptures is the first comprehensive lexical-biblical-theological analysis of selected Byzantine Orthodox hymns for Holy Week.

The author, an internationally recognized biblical scholar and theologian, examines various ways in which Scriptures, primarily Old Testament texts, have been read and interpreted by Byzantine hymnographers. Holy Week hymnography serves as a case study.

According to Fr. Pentiuc, “liturgical exegesis,” namely, biblical interpretations offered by liturgists (i.e., hymnographers and iconographers), is to be distinguished from “discursive exegesis” undertaken by Church Fathers in their commentaries on Scripture. If the latter tends to be linear, sequential, and discursive in its exposition, the former is more holistic, mosaic-like, and quite imagistic. To underline this distinction between the two Byzantine hermeneutical modes, the author uses the analogy of visual arts, more specifically, the comparison between renaissance and cubist art. The latter, through its multi-angularity and simultaneity, is similar to liturgical exegesis. Interestingly, cubism and, analogously, liturgical exegesis emphasize the creative role of the viewer or hearer in the interpretive process.

With respect to Fr. Pentiuc’s proposed analogy, Michael D. Coogan, a noted biblical scholar and editor of The New Oxford Annotated Bible remarks: “In this learned and innovative study, Pentiuc brilliantly analogizes hymnic use of the Bible to cubism, in contrast to more representational patristic exegesis. A very important contribution to the Bible’s reception history.”

Although a scholarly work of methodology and content, Hearing the Scriptures was written with a wider audience in mind, namely, the Orthodox faithful, to serve as a guide to assist the worshipping community for a better understanding and appropriation of the interplay of Scripture and hymnography so characteristic of Holy Week liturgical services in the Byzantine Orthodox tradition.

The monograph Hearing the Scriptures is divided into parts:

Part I. Hearing the Scriptures through Holy Week Hymns

  1. Chastity: Joseph and the Midnight Bridegroom—Holy Monday
  2. Loyalty: Three Youths in a Fiery Furnace—Holy Tuesday
  3. Bravery: A Daring Woman and a Hiding Eve—Holy Wednesday
  4. Offering: Wisdom’s Freely Shared Banquet—Holy Thursday
  5. Suffering: The Slaughtered Lamb and the Distraught Ewe—Good Friday
  6. Overcoming: Jonah and the Never-Setting Light—Holy Saturday

Part II. Liturgical Exegesis

  1. Key Features and Hermeneutical Procedures

Gary A. Anderson of Notre Dame University, eminent biblical scholar and theologian notes: “This learned work is a much-needed examination of the scriptural sources that inform the content of the liturgical poetry of the Orthodox Church. Such a task requires a good knowledge of the Greek Church and the Biblical text. Few scholars can handle both sides of this equation, but in Eugen Pentiuc the reader will find a superb guide.”

In the author’s own words, the six-year period marked by intense research and writing needed to bring the book to fruition could have not have materialized without God’s grace, a sabbatical provided by Holy Cross and the financial support of the Jaharis Family Foundation, the generous donor of the Archbishop Demetrios Chair of Biblical Studies and Christian Origins that Fr. Pentiuc holds.

Fr. Pentiuc has recently signed another contract with Oxford University Press for a new book, Reading the Hebrew Bible: An Orthodox Biblical Theology.

 

RELATED

Associations
AHI President Attends U.S.-Greece Military Equipment Transfer Ceremony

ATHENS – At the invitation of Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff Lieutenant General Charalampos Lalousis, American Hellenic Institute President Nick Larigakis attended the transfer ceremony for an initial 44 U.

United States
Pancyprian WIN Division Annual Christmas Party Dec. 14
Church
A Byzantine Christmas in Somerville Massachusetts

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – Greece's reputation for cronyism and patronage in the public sector is especially prominent at universities, including at the University of Athens Medical School where some 30 percent of the faculty of 550 is reportedly related in some way.

VIDEO

ASTORIA – In the midst of a Christmas atmosphere, with messages of hope and warm wishes for the days to come, the members of the Athens Square Tree Committee lit the Christmas tree in Athens Square Park in Astoria on December 3.

United States

LEXINGTON, SC – Elizabeth Kakouras Chiarel, owner of So Blue Greek Ceramics and Gifts, spoke to The National Herald about the Ionian Village fundraiser that she is working on with her business.

Society

Church

Video

A Byzantine Christmas in Somerville Massachusetts

BOSTON – Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will present Psaltikon’s A Byzantine Christmas at the church 7 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings