July 14, 2022

HCHC Greek Orthodox School of Theology at the Clergy Laity Congress

July 14, 2022
By Theodore Kalmoukos
The booth of Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology at the Exhibit Hall of the Clergy-Laity Congress. Shown are Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh, George Cantonis, and Chrysoula Kourkounti. (Photo by GOA/Dimitrios Panagos)

BOSTON – Hellenic College, Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, as well as the Maliotis Cultural Center were represented at the 46th Clergy Laity Congress of the Archdiocese by President George Cantonis, the Executive Director of the Maliotis Center, and their associates.

The Theological School held a reception for the delegates where print information about the School was available. Present at the reception were Archbishop Elpidophoros, the three-member delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate comprised of His Eminence Metropolitan Emmanuel, Geron of Chalcedon, Metropolitan, Prodromos of Rethymnon, and Avlopotamos and Great Ecclesiarch Aetios, hierarchs, clergy, and laymen of the Archdiocese.

Archbishop Elpidophoros in his message said among other things: “Holy Cross is one of our Archdiocese’s oldest ministries, founded just fifteen years after the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to form its First Eparchy in the New World. And just this year, we had the Eightieth Commencement of our beloved School – a most significant accomplishment indeed, demonstrating our continuity and commitment.”

He also said that, “Hellenic College and Holy Cross are not merely a foundational Institution of this Archdiocese, whose history is so much a part of our past. They are integral to our success in the future. And their renewal under the leadership of President Cantonis has been nothing short of miraculous. Presently, we are working to strengthen our Archdiocese through a single School that will prepare our clergy and lay leaders in a unified vision of how to serve our communities and our Nation at-large.”

 

 

