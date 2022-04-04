HCHC Announces 2022 Honorees

Church

BOSTON – Two extraordinary individuals will receive honorary doctorates at the 2022 Commencement exercises of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology on May 21. Their very different but equally impressive accomplishments are deserving of this special honor and the gratitude not only of HCHC, but of all Greek Orthodox Christians in America.

Paulette Poulos

Since her appointment as Executive Director of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Fund in 2011, Paulette Poulos, the first woman in that position, has worked tirelessly and with great success to advance the organization’s philanthropic endeavors. Paulette’s entire professional life has been devoted to serving the Church in a broad range of critically important roles since joining the staff of the Archdiocese in 1965. In 1984 she became the Administrator to the Office of His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos, working closely with him and traveling to parishes throughout the Archdiocese, becoming one of the most visible, respected, and admired Orthodox women in the country. After His Eminence’s retirement in 1996, Paulette established an office at his residence in Rye, New York, and remained at his side until his passing in 2005. She then became Development Director for Leadership 100, a position she held until her appointment as Executive Director. A constant throughout Paulette’s long and varied career has been her unwavering support of Hellenic College Holy Cross and its sacred mission to prepare men and women for vocations in the Church and society.

Constantine Triantafilou

As Executive Director and CEO of International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC), Constantine Triantafilou manages all facets of the organization’s relief and development programs. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, IOCC has field offices in the US, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Constantine joined IOCC as Commodities Manager in the former Yugoslavia in 1993, later becoming Balkans Representative, then Director of Programs, before taking the helm in 1998. Under his leadership, IOCC has distributed over $742 million in emergency assistance and development aid in more than sixty countries. In recognition of these achievements, he was elevated to the office of Archon Orphanotrophos by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in 2006. Besides being a committed supporter of Hellenic College Holy Cross, Constantine has a deeply personal connection to the School as the son of Rev. Protopresbyter Nicholas Triantafilou, HCHC’s President from 2000 to 2015.

