August 5, 2023

HAWC Great Lakes Hosts Online Event with Authors Blomfield & Smith

August 5, 2023
By The National Herald
HAWC authors event
The Hellenic American Women's Council (HAWC) presents Falling in Love with Greece - Maria Karamitsos Hosts a Chat with Travel Memoir Authors on August 12. (Photo: HAWC)

WASHINGTON, DC – The Hellenic American Women’s Council (HAWC) presents ‘Falling in Love with Greece – Maria Karamitsos Hosts a Chat with Travel Memoir Authors’, an online discussion via Zoom with authors Sharon Blomfield and Sally Jane Smith moderated by author and journalist Maria A. Karamitsos on Saturday, August 12, 10 AM CT.

The authors will discuss what led them to Greece and how they came under its spell. They will also talk about capturing their memories, experiences, and perspectives in their unforgettable travel memoirs.

Register online for the Zoom event: https://tinyurl.com/TraveltoGreeceAuthors.

The books, ‘The Sifnos Chronicles: Tales from a Greek Isle’ by Sharon Blomfield and ‘Unpacking for Greece: Travel in a Land of Fortresses, Fables, Ferries and Feta’ by Sally Jane Smith, are great summer reads and are available online.

HAWC also noted that voting is now open online for the Greek International Women’s Awards (GIWA) which celebrates, empowers and recognizes the incredible and influential Greek leading women whose stories are making an impact in the world. HAWC Pacific Regional Director Shelly Papadopoulos has been shortlisted for the Arts and Culture Award. Also, Varvara Athanasiou-Ioannou, a women’s empowerment leader and founder of the Food for Thought Women’s Network in Australia is nominated for Social Responsibility Award.

Vote online to support these women who have volunteered for decades and have made a difference in the lives of the Hellenic diaspora in the United States and Australia.

More information is available online: https://greekinternationalwomenawards.com/.

