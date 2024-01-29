Hatziangelis Brothers Indicted on 130 Charges Related to Ghost Guns Investigation

COMMUNITY NEWS

KEW GARDENS, NY – Two Greek-American brothers were indicted on January 29 “after prosecutors say police found an arsenal of homemade guns and explosives in a Queens apartment,” ABC7 Eyewitness News reported.

“Andrew, 39, and Angelo Hatziagelis, 51, are facing 130 charges — most of them for various types of weapons possession,” ABC7 reported, adding that “police say they also found a 3D printer capable of making guns as well as a hit list with ‘cops, judges, politicians, celebrities and banker scum’ scrawled on it during their search of the home.”

“Officials say the volume of homemade weapons found could have caused catastrophic damage,” ABC7 reported, noting that “it all started with a six-month investigation into ghost guns — or homemade, untraceable 3D printed guns– which led to the home of the brothers.”

“Officials say in the home the brothers shared with other family members, there were also homemade IEDs, assault weapons and ammunition, body armor, pyrotechnic smoke bombs and more,” ABC7 reported, adding that “authorities say they also discovered anarchist-related propaganda.”

“The brothers were allegedly making all of it at the home on 36th Avenue, right across from a Con Edison plant,” ABC7 reported.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s office, the defendants’ next court date is February 15. If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release: “The city is safer today. My Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau launches investigations every day so that we find illegal weapons, including guns and in this case explosive devices. We cannot measure the number of lives that were saved, but we do know that these weapons will never hurt anyone. My Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau launched this investigation. Upon securing a search warrant we worked with the NYPD, Homeland Security, State Police and uncovered eight fully operable bombs, several guns and numerous other weapons.”

NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban said: “Today’s charges underscore the harsh reality that our communities contain a small number of people who conceivably harbor evil intent. This cache of weapons – including explosives and untraceable, 3D-printed ghost guns – had the potential to wreak horrendous carnage. Along with our NYPD investigators, I thank all of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their persistence in identifying, investigating, and holding fully accountable anyone who poses a risk to New Yorkers’ safety and well-being.”

Homeland Security Investigations New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan said: “HSI New York is committed to supporting our law enforcement partners when they call. In this case, the collaboration among various law enforcement agencies led to a discovery that most certainly could have saved lives. I thank the members of the HSI Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) and the Queens District Attorney’s Office, along with the NYPD, ATF, and the New York State Police, for their outstanding efforts to resolve a potentially dangerous situation.”

The defendants are awaiting arraignment on a 130-count indictment charging them with eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree, nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, 47 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, six counts of criminal possession of a firearm, eight counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, 14 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, six counts of criminal sale of a firearm in the third degree, 15 counts of make/transport/dispose/deface weapons and dangerous weapons, three counts of unlawful purchase of body armor, one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of attempted criminal possession of a firearm, and three counts of unlawful possession of a pistol or revolver ammunition, and nine counts of unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.