Harry Psaros Shares His Book ‘From Struggle to Strength’ with TNH

NEW YORK – The diagnosis of a child with autism is a life-changing experience for a family. Harry Psaros has written a moving and insightful book on the subject, titled ‘From Struggle to Strength: A Father’s Journey with Autism and the Power of Hope and Positivity.’

He spoke with The National Herald about the book and about how his Greek heritage has influenced his life and work.

A devoted family man, Psaros – younger brother of Michael Psaros– has been happily married to his wife Michelle for 24 years and is a proud father of two sons, Costa “Gus” and Maximos “Max.” Originally from the steel town of Weirton, West Virginia, Psaros has called McDonald, Pennsylvania, home for the past two decades.

Professionally, Psaros serves as an executive neuroscience account specialist for AbbVie. He is on the board of directors for the Autism Caring Center, one of the founders of North Fayette P.A.L.S. (an organization for special needs children), president of North Fayette Township’s Parks and Recreation Board, and vice president of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Weirton, WV. Known affectionately by fans as the “Pitt Guru,” he is a top social media influencer for University of Pittsburgh athletics and the senior writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now.

With a bachelor of science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, as well as minors in Physics and Philosophy, Psaros has a strong educational foundation. Further expanding his expertise, he obtained a certification as a health coach from the Institute of Integrated Nutrition. An avid reader, Psaros enjoys strength training, running, and martial arts, and lives to serve others. He believes that “if you are breathing air, you should be helping others.”

The interview follows:

TNH: With your busy schedule, how long did the process take from idea to publication for ‘From Struggle to Strength’?

Harry Psaros: This book has been a long time coming. Ever since I spoke at the Autism Notebook Connection Conference in 2014, mothers approached me pleading for help. Their husbands refused to accept their children’s autism diagnoses, causing immense frustration. The same thing happened a few years ago after I delivered a keynote speech at the Autism Caring Center’s Mother’s Day Conference. Lightbulbs went off. These women needed support – and their husbands needed a wake-up call. I decided then and there to write a book for them and parents with newly diagnosed children. Crafting this advice took a year and a half of diligent work to get the tone just right: dynamic yet informative.

TNH: How has your family reacted to the book?

HP: The moment of truth is finally near. My entire family— including my wife Michelle, the real-life heroine of this tale— has yet to read the book. I wanted it to be a collective experience for my entire family. To say I’m on pins and needles waiting for their reactions would be a gross understatement. Our son Gus’ journey was grueling, filled with countless doctor visits and endless hours of therapy. As a nurse with an uncanny memory for details, Michelle was indispensable, helping me recreate a vivid and accurate portrait of the challenges we faced during that trying chapter of our lives. I can only hope my words do justice to our family’s perseverance in the face of adversity. Though anxious, I’m eager to share our journey and finally give my loved ones the chance to relive this defining period that forever changed who we are.

TNH: How has your Greek heritage influenced your life and work?

HP: Greeks have faith and family in their blood. For me and my wife, our faith and family have been pillars of strength as we navigated our son’s autism diagnosis. My family created a nurturing nest where our son could spread his wings and fly. Their tireless support during the darkest days taught me the power of unconditional love. I’ve also drawn strength from my Orthodox faith when I’ve needed an extra dose of hope. The Greek principle of philotimo – helping others – guides me. As I often say: “If you’re breathing air, you should be helping others.” I wrote this book to shine a light for families walking this path, sharing what we’ve learned so their journey might be smoother. My ultimate act of philotimo.

TNH: Are you working on another book?

HP: My Pappou Mike imprinted in me from a young age the mantra of a ‘strong body, strong mind.’ That message pulses through my veins to this day. I envision not one but two upcoming books that can spread this wisdom wider. First, a wellness guide for children on the spectrum who face alarming obesity rates up to 50%. Through engaging sensory activities that get kids moving, plus advice on clean eating, we can set these children up for health. The goal is joyful motion and proper nutrition to nourish both body and mind. Second, an inspiring collection of interviews showcasing fathers blazing a trail of excellence in raising autistic kids. By spotlighting their hard-won lessons, this book will become a north star for dads newly embarking on this journey. My mission is capturing what ‘good’ fatherhood looks like in action for those facing diagnosis.

‘From Struggle to Strength: A Father’s Journey with Autism and the Power of Hope and Positivity’ by Harry Psaros, published by Aurora Corialis Publishing, is available now.

Follow Harry Psaros on social media: https://twitter.com/PittGuru.