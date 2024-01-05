x

January 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Harry Dunn, Officer Who Defended the US Capitol on Jan. 6, is Running for Congress in Maryland

January 5, 2024
By Associated Press
Capitol Riot-Officer-Congress
FILE - U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Dunn, who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 announced Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 he is running for Congress in Maryland. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol against rioters on Jan. 6 announced Friday he is running for Congress in Maryland.

Harry Dunn wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be running in a crowded Democratic primary to replace Rep. John Sarbanes, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.

Dunn made the announcement a day before the third anniversary of the attack at the Capitol that disrupted the certification of the 2020 election, saying in his campaign announcement that former President Donald Trump was “hell-bent on finishing what he started” three years ago.

“On January 6th, I defended our democracy from insurrectionists as a Capitol Police Officer. After, President Biden honored me with the Presidential Citizens Medal,” Dunn wrote in the announcement of his candidacy. “Today, I’m running for Congress to stop Trump’s MAGA extremists & ensure it never happens again.”

Dunn is running in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, which stretches between Baltimore and the nation’s capital. The race already has drawn five state legislators to run in the heavily Democratic district.

In a video Dunn released on the social media site, he said he left the police force a few weeks ago after more than 15 years of service to make his congressional bid.

“I’m stepping into a new role today, but I can’t do it alone,” Dunn said. “I believe everyone of us has a role to play in this fight. So join me. We’ve got a democracy to protect.”

Dunn, who testified before the Jan. 6 committee in Washington, told lawmakers about an exchange he had with rioters who had fully bought into Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen and believed “nobody voted for Joe Biden.”

In his testimony before Congress in 2021, Dunn, who is Black, described how rioters yelled racial slurs at him after he told them that he voted for Biden and his vote should be counted. Dunn said a crowd of Capitol intruders yelled a racial slur at him, something that never happened while he was on duty during more than a dozen years on the force.


By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

RELATED

Politics
House Republicans Ready Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden for Defying a Subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after the president's son defied a congressional subpoena to appear for a private deposition last month.

Society
A New Immigration Policy that Avoids a Dangerous Journey is Working. But Border Crossings Continue
Society
Dozens More Jeffrey Epstein Documents Are Now Public. Here’s What We Know So Far

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Subway Service is Disrupted for a Second Day after Low-Speed Collision that Injured More than 20

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway service was disrupted for a second day Friday as transit workers labored in the cramped confines of a tunnel beneath Manhattan to remove two trains that collided and derailed, causing minor injuries to about two dozen passengers.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats and political persecution.

NEW YORK (AP) — The release of dozens of previously sealed court documents from a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein might disappoint online sleuths who anticipated explosive new information.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A former police officer who defended the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.