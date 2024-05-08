Harper Hits Grand Slam, Streaking Phillies Rout Blue Jays 10-1

SPORTS

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, reacts past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a grand slam, Cristopher Sánchez pitched seven strong innings and the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies routed the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Kody Clemens homered, tripled and drove in four runs for the Phillies, who have won seven straight games, 11 in a row at home and 18 of 21 overall. Philadelphia is leading baseball with 26 victories.

“Just really good all around,” Harper said.

Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk each doubled for Toronto. The Blue Jays have lost six of seven.

Sánchez (2-3) gave up one run on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

“Our starting pitching has been lights out,” Harper said.

Harper, who had three hits, chased José Berríos (4-3) with a bases-loaded drive to right with two outs in the fourth on a 2-0, 84 mph curveball to give the two-time NL MVP home runs in three consecutive contests.

“He’s a guy who can carry a club,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Harper’s ninth home run of the season just cleared the wall.

“I thought I hit it well enough,” he said. “Wasn’t sure. Was nice to see.”

Berríos entered play leading the majors with a 1.44 ERA and ended the night with a 2.85 mark after allowing eight runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

“They made him work,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “He’s arguably one of the best pitchers in the game. They made him work.”

He surrendered more runs against the Phillies than the seven runs in seven starts over 43 2/3 innings before Tuesday.

“Thought we had a really good plan,” Harper said.

Harper battled the Blue Jays star right-hander in the first inning, working out of an 0-2 hole to single after an eight-pitch at-bat. Nick Castellanos followed with a double to score Harper and put Philadelphia ahead 1-0.

“Just trying to battle and lay off stuff outside of the zone,” Harper said.

Clemens, who was called up after shortstop Trea Turner was shelved for at least six weeks on Saturday with a left hamstring strain and in the lineup at third base following the end of Alec Bohm’s 18-game hitting streak on Monday, hit a two-run shot in the second and an RBI triple in the fourth.

“That’s awesome,” Thomson said. “I’m so happy for him, I really am.”

In three games, Clemens is 4 for 9 with a double, triple, two homers and seven RBIs.

“He’s a stud, man,” Harper said. “It’s fun to watch.”

Schneider wasn’t around to see the end after getting ejected by home plate umpire Andy Fletcher in the fourth when he removed Berríos for Trevor Richards.

The Phillies can tie the franchise record for consecutive home victories when they go for their fourth straight home series sweep on Wednesday. They won 12 in a row at home from July 8 to Aug. 6, 2010.

Philadelphia has had more victories through 37 games just twice before, in 1976 and 1993 when they started 27-10 in both seasons.