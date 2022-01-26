Hard Right Wing Picks Up Seats in Turkish-Cypriot Administration

Politics

FILE- A migrant walks near Pouara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia, as a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag, right, and Turkish flags painted on a mountain are seen in the background in the Turkish occupied area of the ethnically divided island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Nationalist Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s party got the most votes for a self-declared government parliament on the occupied side of the island but will need to form a coalition with a rival party.

Tatar’s National Unity Party (UBP) follows the lead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and rejects any idea of reunification, instead demanding recogntion for the occupied northern third seized in unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

The party won 39.5 percent of the vote but has only 24 of 50 seats in the parliament of a government no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes so will need the support of the opposition center-left Republican Turkish Party (CTP) in second with 32 percent of the vote, taking 18 seats.

The Turkish-Cypriot side is struggling economically as Turkey’s lira has plummeted and also has dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of reunification no longer on the political radar there.

While Tatar wants a two-state solution and permanent partition – rejected by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades – the CTP wants a settlement that will bring the island together, said Al Jazeera in a report on the vote.