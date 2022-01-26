x

January 26, 2022

Hard Right Wing Picks Up Seats in Turkish-Cypriot Administration

January 26, 2022
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Migration Cyprus
FILE- A migrant walks near Pouara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia, as a giant Turkish Cypriot breakaway flag, right, and Turkish flags painted on a mountain are seen in the background in the Turkish occupied area of the ethnically divided island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Nationalist Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s party got the most votes for a self-declared government parliament on the occupied side of the island but will need to form a coalition with a rival party.

Tatar’s National Unity Party (UBP) follows the lead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and rejects any idea of reunification, instead demanding recogntion for the occupied northern third seized in unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

The party won 39.5 percent of the vote but has only 24 of 50 seats in the parliament of a government no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes so will need the support of the opposition center-left Republican Turkish Party (CTP) in second with 32 percent of the vote, taking 18 seats.

The Turkish-Cypriot side is struggling economically as Turkey’s lira has plummeted and also has dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of reunification no longer on the political radar there.

While Tatar wants a two-state solution and permanent partition – rejected by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades – the CTP wants a settlement that will bring the island together, said Al Jazeera in a report on the vote.

ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.

ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

