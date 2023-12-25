Happy Days Not Here Again for Many Greeks, Quality of Life Cited

Society

The Doric columns of the floodlit, 5th Century BC Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis appear behind strings of Christmas street lights in Athens as traffic passes below, in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – You can’t tell by the booming business in cafes and coffee shops and bustling streets with the COVID-19 pandemic all but forgotten but Greeks aren’t as happy as most everyone else in other European Union countries.

The European Union’s statistics office ELSTAT index of quality of life showed Greeks ranked third from the bottom in Europe in how satisfied they are with their lives, an accelerating economic recovery not offsetting high prices.

Many Greek households are struggling to deal with the high cost of food at supermarkets although inflation has eased and the New Democracy government is going full-out on the economy and luring foreign investors.

The data showed that Austrians are the most satisfied with their lives in the 27-member EU, while Poles, Finns and Romanians feel the same, indicating that wealth isn’t such a major factor.

Germans – whose country has the biggest economy – were next to last in the happiness rankings based on a number of indicators that showed Bulgarians were the least happy with the quality of their lives.