Hampton Gyro in Riverhead, N.Y. Will Combine Greek, American Foods

June 19, 2024
By The National Herald
(PHOTO: https://www.hamptongyro.com/)

NEW YORK – Greek-American restaurateur Mike Dzanoucakis thinks he’s got the perfect winning combination when his Hampton Gyro, a quick-service restaurant, opens in Riverhead, N.Y. on Long Island, his second.

“We’re mixing two concepts into one basically, it’s Greek-American,” Dzanoucakis told Riverhead Local. The restaurant will serve Greek foods, including gyros, platters, souvlaki, falafel, as well as American foods like burgers, chicken sandwiches and wings, he said.

https://riverheadlocal.com/2024/06/17/greek-american-restaurant-hampton-gyro-eyeing-a-fall-opening-at-riverhead-shopping-center/

“So it’s not your fancy Greek place with seafood and branzino and all that, it’s more the quick stuff that everybody likes. And we have something for everybody,” said Dzanoucakis, who lives in Manorville.

He said he hopes to open in the autumn and is ready to begin renovations in the Route 58 traffic circle strip mall.  He said what sets the restaurant apart is the quality of service and food. “We’re slicing gyro right off the cone for you and serving it fresh,” Dzanoucakis said, referring to the method of cooking gyro meat on a vertical broiler. “That’s a big difference.”

