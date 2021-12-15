x

December 16, 2021

Hamilton Receives Knighthood Days After Losing F1 Title

December 15, 2021
By Associated Press
Britain Investiture
Lewis Hamilton poses for the media after he was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)

WINDSOR, England — Lewis Hamilton picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track.

The seven-time Formula One champion received a knighthood on Wednesday at Windsor Castle but declined to speak to the media afterward.

In a controversial finish on Sunday, Max Verstappen won his first world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a pass of Hamilton on the final lap of a riveting season. It denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth title.

Hamilton gets the honorary title of “Sir” after being knighted by the Prince of Wales for services to motorsports.

The 36-year-old Briton was joined by his mother, Carmen Lockhart. When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank you.”

Three other F1 drivers have been knighted: Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart. Hamilton is the first to be awarded while still competing in the sport.

The Mercedes driver had been seeking his fifth consecutive title and eighth overall to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher. The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out the lead Hamilton had built over his Red Bull rival, and Verstappen had the late advantage because he was using fresher tires.

Mercedes filed protests immediately after the finish.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

