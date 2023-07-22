x

July 22, 2023

Hamilton Ends Verstappen’s String of Pole Positions in Hungarian GP Qualifying

July 22, 2023
By Associated Press
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas steers his car during the qualifying ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

BUDAPEST (AP) — Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.

Hamilton pumped his left fist several times after placing just .003 seconds ahead of Verstappen on his last lap to secure a record-extending 104th pole but first since Saudi Arabia in December 2021.

“Get in there, let’s go boys!” So good!” Hamilton shouted on team radio before letting out a high-pitch whoop.

“It’s been a crazy year and a half … I didn’t think today we’d be fighting for pole,” Hamilton said. “I just need to try and see if I can sleep tonight.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris qualified third behind Verstappen at the Hungaroring, the track where Hamilton won his first race for Mercedes in 2013.

Verstappen complained he felt like he was “driving on ice” because of the car’s lack of balance. But qualifying second will hardly faze the Dutchman, considering he won from 10th place on the grid last year.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

