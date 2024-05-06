x

May 7, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

WORLD

Hamas Says it Agreed to a Gaza Cease-Fire Deal, no Comment yet from Israel

May 6, 2024
By Associated Press
israel-tank-gaz
An Israeli Defense Forces tank drives away from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

CAIRO – The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel. It issued a statement Monday saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had delivered the news in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The announcement came hours after Israel’s military said it ordered some 100,000 people to evacuate the southern Gaza city of Rafah, signaling that a long-promised ground invasion could be imminent. Israel says Rafah is Hamas’ last stronghold.

Over a million people in Rafah are huddled in tents and overcrowded apartments after fleeing Israel’s military offensive in other parts of the territory. The Israel-Hamas war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and caused vast destruction throughout several cities. The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials.

The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, abducting about 250 people and killing around 1,200, mostly civilians. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

RELATED

WORLD
Israel Approves Rafah Military Operation, Hours after Hamas Agrees to a Cease-Fire

JERUSALEM - Israel's military says it is conducting “targeted strikes” against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, after the country's War Cabinet approved a military operation there, officials said late Monday.

WORLD
On D-Day, 19-Year-Old Medic Charles Shay was Ready to Give His Life, and Save as Many as He Could
WORLD
Russia Announces Nuclear Weapon Drills after Angry Exchange with Senior Western Officials

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

On D-Day, 19-Year-Old Medic Charles Shay was Ready to Give His Life, and Save as Many as He Could

BRETTEVILLE-L'ORGUEILLEUSE, France (AP) — On D-Day, Charles Shay was a 19-year-old U.

SEATTLE – Preparations are underway for a new and exciting ministry at St.

JERUSALEM - Israel's military says it is conducting “targeted strikes” against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, after the country's War Cabinet approved a military operation there, officials said late Monday.

CAIRO - The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt the seven-month war with Israel.

ATHENS - New Democracy Member of the European Parliament Manolis Kefalogiannis said the continued false imprisonment of ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri, the rightfully elected mayor of the Albanian seaside town of Himare was “flimsy and baseless.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.