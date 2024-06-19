x

June 19, 2024

Half of Greece’s Public Hospital Directors Failed Qualification Exams

June 19, 2024
By The National Herald
Ministry of Health. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Ministry of Health. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Only 55 percent of those holding high-level public hospital positions in Greece passed a new examination scheme designed to determine whether someone is qualified for their job, instituted after many were said to be incompetent.

The appraisal system was put in place in November 2023 after it was found that some hospital directors not only had no health background but were appointed politically, including a hairdresser and tire repair store manager.

Greece has long had a system rewarding political loyalists who aren’t qualified but that became more glaring in the public health system that has seen hospitals even without basic equipment, enough staff or even toilet paper or toilet seats.
The exams are now a requirement for the posts of directors and deputy directors for public hospitals, including those holding the jobs and had to take the tests to determine whether they could be reappointed.

A total of 1,277 people applied for a total of 173 positions in the public health sector, of which 21 were for director and deputy director in the Health Regions and the rest for the Administration of Public Hospitals, said Kathimerini.

The ministry expects the recruitment process for the positions will be finished by the end of July and for appointments to then begin based on the results although it wasn’t said if there could still be political intervention.

Government sources not named insisted that the exams proved some people were qualified and that the system ensures meritocracy as “it is not shown either that all the incumbents were good or that all had no ability.”

At the same time, it also proves, they added, that the same people will not “again be placed in these key positions of responsibility,” indicating that the exams will be the basis for deciding who gets the jobs.

Some of those in the top management positions have been there for years before the exams found out they didn’t have the experience, background or skills to be holding such critical jobs they got through favoritism.

