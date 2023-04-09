Hail Caesura! Greek Defense Chief Lauds Tensions Ease With Turkey

Politics

Greek defense minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos looks on after the end of a military parade marking the 62th anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

ATHENS – A break in tensions brought by Turkey’s earthquake and Greece’s train tragedy will continue, at least through the summer as tourists are critical to both countries, and there’s a positive climate, Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said.

He told reporters in the northern city of Kavala that the current easier atmosphere is a change to bring stability although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown he’s volatile and is facing May 14 elections.

Panagiotopoulos talked about his visit to Turkey to see the earthquake struck region with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and that they talked ab0ut scaling back military drills in the Aegean Sea where Turkey said it would hunt for energy off Greek islands and disputes the maritime boundaries limits.

During Panagiotopoulos, Akar told Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency that “in the upcoming period, we expect concrete positive developments on some issues such as the extension of the moratorium period, which foresees avoidance of exercises in the international waters and airspace of the Aegean Sea between June 15 and Sept. 15, when tourism is intense.”

Underlining the significance of maintaining open channels of communication between the two countries, Akar also told Anadolu that, “It is our sincere wish that the Aegean and the Mediterranean will now truly become a sea of friendship by establishing a permanent cooperation environment.”

The two countries in 1988 signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Athens to establish a moratorium on military drills during the vacation and holiday periods, setting aside even the prospect of a conflict to keep tourists coming.