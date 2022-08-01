x

August 1, 2022

HACF Presents NY Premiere of Tsontakis’ Portraits by El Greco – Book II, Sept. 14

August 1, 2022
By The National Herald
HACF September 14 concert
The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presents the New York premiere of Greek-American composer George Tsontakis’ Portraits by El Greco – Book II on September 14. Photo: Courtesy of HACF

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presents the New York premiere of Greek-American composer George Tsontakis’ Portraits by El Greco – Book II, and other selections from Beethoven, Bartok, and Klein, to be performed by five world renowned musicians on Wednesday, September 14, 7 PM, at Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenues in Manhattan.

Tsontakis, the 2005 recipient of the prestigious Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition, was called “a giant of the American music scene” by Gramophone magazine. In his new work, Tsontakis combines projected images of the great painter’s work with a contemporary music setting.

The quintet of performers includes: Greek pianist Maria Asteriadou – an acclaimed soloist and chamber musician, heralded as “an artist with intense personality, virtuosic flair, unusual poise and intimate contact with style” by The New York Times; Grammy Award-winning Zuill Bailey – widely considered one of the premier cellists in the world; Greek clarinetist Spyros Mourikis – winner of the 1997 Carl Nielsen International Clarinet Competition, has played extensively throughout Greece and Europe; violinist Kurt Nikkanen – considered a soloist of the highest order, a graduate of Juilliard and, presently, the Concertmaster of the New York City Ballet Orchestra; and Rita Porfiris – an American violist and arranger of Greek and Chinese descent, who has performed across the globe as a chamber musician, orchestral musician and soloist.

Tickets available online: https://bit.ly/3OPmiAU.

More information about HACF is available online: www.hacfoundation.org.

