HACF Presented Prof. Roderick Beaton on Writing the History of the Greeks

Professor Roderick Beaton discussed his two books, Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation and The Greeks: A Global History, during the lecture at the Rubin Museum of Art on November 2. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presented Professor Roderick Beaton on Writing the History of the Greeks on November 2 at the Rubin Museum of Art in New York City.

In the presentation, Professor Beaton, Emeritus Professor at King’s College London and Commander of the Order of Honor of the Hellenic Republic, addressed how he and others have approached writing the history of Greece and the Greek people, noting how the modern nation-state of Greece was created and the key role language has played throughout a continuous tradition of more than 3,000 years.

Drawing upon his two most recent books, Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation (2019) and The Greeks: A Global History (2021), Professor Beaton highlighted some of the underlying questions about how Greece and Greeks have defined their position in the modern world, while coming to terms with a recorded history that dates back 3,500 years.

Following the fascinating presentation, Prof. Beaton participated in a Q&A session and during the reception signed copies of his books for attendees.

Professor Beaton studied English Literature at the University of Cambridge, before turning to Modern Greek as the subject of his doctorate. He embarked on a long career at King’s College London (University of London), culminating with serving as Koraes Professor of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature. His many books and articles on the Greek-speaking world are much acclaimed, and he is a four-time winner of the prestigious Runciman Award. Professor Beaton is a Fellow of the British Academy, a Fellow of King’s College (FKC, 2018), Commander of the Order of Honor of the Hellenic Republic (2019), and Chair of Council at the British School of Athens. Earlier this year, he was granted honorary Greek citizenship.

Prof. Beaton graciously spoke with The National Herald ahead of the presentation, sharing what inspired his interest in Greece and what the rest of the world can learn from the long history of the Greeks.

TNH: What first inspired your interest in Greece and its poetry in particular?

Professor Roderick Beaton: I first visited Greece as a tourist when I was 14 years old; as it happened, I was beginning to learn Ancient Greek at school. I was lucky enough to have been taken by my parents on long camping trips in western Europe already – but Greece was something else again. Then, at school I’d been studying Latin for several years, but Ancient Greek came alive from the very first lesson, it felt like a living language, whereas Latin (at least the way we were taught it, I’m afraid!) always seemed more like a mathematical puzzle; and I was never any good at those. So from that time on, I was hooked: ancient language, modern people and places. That was the beginning. And as for poetry, after just one year of Greek, we had to read Book VI of the Odyssey. All poetry starts with Homer, doesn’t it?

TNH: What was the most surprising thing you learned in your research and writing of The Greeks: A Global History?

RB: The way the Greeks just kept on re-inventing themselves over and over again, in different circumstances, in the face of different challenges and some terrible disasters – over a period of more than 3,000 years. I came to realize that we’ve got used to a rather stale way of thinking about the Greeks and their history, as though the achievements of the ancient civilization that we still call ‘classical’ were the whole story and there was nothing else. But Greeks and their culture didn’t stay the same, either before or after the great classical age; it’s an oversimplification to think that everything that came before, say, the Parthenon, Pericles, and Plato were just building up to that high-point, and everything that has ever happened since was a falling-off from it. Greeks over the centuries have been extraordinarily resourceful – all the way from those who fled from the collapsing Mycenaean palaces in about 1200 BCE and preserved their language and rebuilt their trade all over the Mediterranean, to the worldwide shipping dynasties of the 20th and 21st centuries of our era.

TNH: What can the rest of the world learn from the long history of the Greeks?

RB: Naturally their own history is of very special interest to Greeks; and I’ve been very moved to find that my book has been so warmly received in the Greek translation that was published by Patakis Editions in Athens at the end of last year. Even though the Greek state recently honored me by making me a citizen (and I’m hugely proud of that!), I have to admit that I came to the subject as an outsider, and this book was written – primarily – for outsiders. I started out with the belief that we can all learn a great deal from the exceptionally long history of the Greeks. It’s not just that Greek civilization (mostly meaning ancient Greek civilization) has given us the foundations of modern European, or ‘Western’ culture – the story of how that happened has such a lot to teach us about collective identities: how they’re formed, reshaped, sometimes re-invented as I said before, over a long period of time. Most cultures (or nations, if you prefer) just haven’t been around long enough – think of the U.S., from the 1770s, or England from the time of Chaucer in the 1300s. Identities aren’t given, I believe, they’re made, and they’re made by people. When you look at Greek history you can compare what the political commentator Isocrates said in the 4th century BCE with what the Nobel laureate George Seferis said on the same subject in the 20th century. The long history of the Greeks gives the rest of us a perspective that I believe we need, especially in today’s world when questions of identity can arouse such passions and prevent people from understanding their common humanity.

TNH: Are you working on anything new we can look forward to?

RB: Well, yes, I am. It’s a short history of Europe which starts with the battle of Marathon in 490 BCE and takes us up to the present war in Ukraine – ‘from Marathon to Mariupol’.

Prof. Beaton’s books are available in bookstores and online.

More information about the HACF is available online: https://www.hacfoundation.org.