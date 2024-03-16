x

March 16, 2024

United States

HACF Presented Lecture with American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell

March 16, 2024
By Eleni Sakellis
HACF Sylvia Mathews Burwell IMG_0679
Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) Chairman Nicholas Kourides, American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell, and HACF President John Stratakis. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presented a moving and insightful lecture with American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell on a life in public service on March 14, at The University Club in New York City.

American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell, at the podium during the Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation’s Peter T. Kourides Lecture on March 14. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Burwell was the fourth speaker in HACF’s Peter T. Kourides Lecture Series which was created to recognize the importance of the contributions of Greek-Americans to public service and civil society. With her presentation, President Burwell joined the distinguished speakers of the previous Peter T. Kourides Lectures, the late Senator Paul Sarbanes, Ambassador John D. Negroponte, and former Director of Central Intelligence George Tenet.

The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation presented the lecture with American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell on a life in public service on March 14 at The University Club in New York City.

HACF Chairman Nicholas Kourides gave the welcoming remarks noting that “the Foundation’s lectures on public service are really at the core of the Foundation.”

Sylvia Mathews Burwell, American University President. (Photo: American University)

“Senator Sarbanes gave the first lecture of the series on May 3, 2012 in this very room,” Kourides said. “Senator Sarbanes really put the Foundation on the map 12 years ago as it was our first event and it was on public service. For anyone who attended the lecture, you could hear a pin drop, everyone wanted more from Senator Sarbanes. He was truly the people’s senator. He could talk to anyone about anything, he could discuss baseball, politics, labor issues, the economy, running a restaurant… or legislative issues impacting the lives of everyday people.”

