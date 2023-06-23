HACF Presented Lecture by Col. Matthew Bogdanos on Antiquities Trafficking

United States

Assistant District Attorney of Manhattan and Chief of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit Matthew Bogdanos signed copies of his book Thieves of Baghdad following his lecture. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presented One Marine’s Passion to Recover the World’s Stolen Treasures, an informative lecture by Assistant District Attorney (ADA) of Manhattan and Chief of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit (ATU) Matthew Bogdanos on June 22 at the Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan.

HACF Board of Directors member Thomas Kokalas gave the welcoming remarks and background on the HACF which “was established to promote educational and cultural programs, lectures, and exhibitions pertaining to Greek history and culture.” He then introduced Colonel Bogdanos and shared details from his impressive biography.

Raised waiting tables in his family’s Greek restaurant, Col. Bogdanos is a former amateur middleweight boxer who joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 19. Leaving active duty in 1988 to join the Manhattan DA’s Office, he returned to active duty on 9/11 and deployed to Afghanistan where he received a Bronze Star for actions against al-Qaeda. Bogdanos then deployed to Iraq where he was awarded a National Humanities Medal from President Bush for helping recover more than 6,000 of lraq’s treasures. Since 2010, he has led the recovery of over 4,500 priceless antiquities stolen from more than a dozen countries, including tens of millions of dollars of extraordinary antiquities that have been repatriated to Greece. From Columbia University, Bogdanos has received a law degree, a master’s degree in Classics, and a Recognition of Achievement in International Law, as well as a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College. He has also received numerous awards and written a book, Thieves of Baghdad. All royalties from the book are donated to the Iraq National Museum.

Bogdanos began his presentation with a description of the ATU and how his team works with partners in more than 25 countries to solve cases and help put an end to antiquities trafficking. He noted that the title of his lecture, “When Sorrows Come” is from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “when sorrows come, they come not single spies but in battalions,” referring to the fact that the destruction of cultural heritage historically has led to “worse things to come” and mentioned examples from various countries around the world, including Germany, Cambodia, the former Yugoslavia, and Afghanistan.

Bogdanos pointed out that antiquities trafficking often funds terrorism in some countries and organized crime in others. He then shared his some of his extraordinary experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as some cases in New York, highlighting how his team works to recover stolen antiquities and return them to their rightful countries.

For example, the Islamic State (ISIS) “would have you believe it’s all about idolatry, but not so fast,” he said, in reference to the destruction of cultural heritage and antiquities trafficking, noting that they recognized antiquities as a revenue stream and “created a department in the ministry of natural resources, that ministry had two natural resources that were a revenue stream for the Islamic State, oil and antiquities.”

When you consider that a single cylinder seal the size of your thumb used in antiquity in Sumerian times to roll into wet clay… can sell for $250,000 at auction and the Islamic State at the height of its power had more than 10,000 archeological sites under its control… then you understand exactly what the Islamic State understood, which is, this is a revenue stream that will never end.”

Slides highlighted the various priceless items from across the globe that have been recovered over the years by Bogdanos and his team.

Following the lecture, Bogdanos answered questions from the audience including where his passion for antiquities came from, reading The Iliad as a youngster during the break between lunch and dinner service at the family’s diner, he responded. He was also asked about the Parthenon sculptures and about the looted churches of the occupied area of Cyprus, among other questions. Bogdanos then signed copies of his book Thieves of Baghdad.

A small reception followed at which attendees congratulated Bogdanos on his fascinating presentation.

Among those present were HACF Chairman Nicholas Kourides, renowned author and journalist Nicholas Gage, Consulate General of Greece in New York Director of Public Relations and Cultural Attache Evelyn Kanellea, Clay Maitland, Nancy Papaioannou, Olga Bornozi, Alexandra Mitsakis, and Phyto Stratis as well as many members of the community.

