HACC Thanksgiving Wishes and Support for Children in Need

November 23, 2022
By The National Herald
HACC Together for Children
The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) shared its best wishes for Thanksgiving and also urged everyone to give back during the holiday season by donating to Mazi gia to Paidi ‘Together for Children’. (Photo: Courtesy of HACC)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) shared its best wishes for Thanksgiving and also urged everyone to give back during the holiday season by donating to Mazi gia to Paidi ‘Together for Children’ (TfC), a non-profit association founded in 1996 in Greece, supporting children in need: https://mazigiatopaidi.gr/en.

TfC offers a wide range of services aiming to provide every child, throughout Greece, access to sustainable living conditions and equal opportunities for a better future.

The organization works though their nine-member charities and a network of over 200 child welfare organizations in Greece. TfC’s programs and services are supported through fundraising campaigns and events, by independent foundations, the business community, and individual donors in Greece and abroad, and now Hellenic Professional organizations in the U.S., including HACC, its members and friends.

To help TfC, simply click on the crowdfunding platform, to contribute to the initiative to help a needy family in Greece: https://bit.ly/3i9tEo4.

It should be noted that donations made in dollars will be converted into euros by TfC’s bank without any transaction costs.

Help be a part of it and let’s make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children in Greece!

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) shared its best wishes for Thanksgiving and also urged everyone to give back during the holiday season by donating to Mazi gia to Paidi 'Together for Children' (TfC), a non-profit association founded in 1996 in Greece, supporting children in need: https://mazigiatopaidi.gr/en.

