HABA to Honor Nicolas Bornozis of Capital Link as Executive of the Year, June 21

United States

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) will honor Nicolas Bornozis, Founder, President and CEO of Capital Link, Inc., as its 2023 Executive of the Year Award Dinner on Wednesday, June 21, for his 30+ years commitment to raising the profile of Greece as a business and investment destination to U.S. investors and for his role in promoting Greek shipping to a wider investor, finance, and industry audience around the world.

A cocktail reception will take place from 6-7 PM, followed by a seated dinner at the event on Wednesday, June 21, in Manhattan. Greek and Cypriot dignitaries will be in attendance as guests of honor.

Since 1992, HABA has honored prominent Hellenic-American executives in business, private and public sectors who have distinguished themselves. Bornozis has 41 years of involvement with the U.S. financial and capital markets. He founded Capital Link, which is known for the organization of 18 top-level investment and industry forums annually in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Among them, the Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum held in New York is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It is the longest running and most recognizable investment forum about Greece held outside of Greece.

Bornozis holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Law Degree with a specialization in commercial and corporate law from the University of Athens in Greece. HABA is delighted and privileged to honor such an accomplished professional.

HABA was established in 1982 to promote the professional and educational interests of Hellenic-Americans and Philhellenes involved in finance. The active membership includes executives involved in finance from banking, asset management, fund management, financial risk, technology, law, property, to insurance and more. HABA serves its membership through sponsoring lectures, seminars, and opportunities to create fellowship.

More information and tickets available on Eventbrite: https://shorturl.at/kxDJM.