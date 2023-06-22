HABA Honors Nicolas Bornozis as 2023 Executive of the Year

Events

NEW YORK – In a festive atmosphere, the Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) celebrated their 39th anniversary on June 21 and honored Capital Link President and CEO Nicolas Bornozis as 2023 Executive of the Year at the annual award dinner in Manhattan.

Leaders in the business world, shipping, and banking as well as entrepreneurs, bankers, and professionals from various fields joined the HABA members and Board at the event in congratulating Bornozis for his many accomplishments and especially the remarkable work Capital Link has done and continues to do raising the profile of Greece for investors around the world.

Alexia Kalfas, TMV Chief Financial Officer, served as the event’s MC and introduced HABA President Bob Savage, BNY Mellon Global Head of Markets, Strategy and Insights, who gave the welcoming remarks thanking everyone for attending and for their ongoing support of HABA and for joining HABA in honoring Bornozis, “someone who has made an incredible difference to Greece and to America, bettering both societies representing the best that we have.”

Savage noted that HABA’s “heart and soul” is networking and encouraged everyone to network at the event, adding that “we have technology companies, legal representatives, we have shipping companies… we have academics,” and then thanked the dignitaries and benefactors present, including Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, Consulate General of Greece in New York Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs Head Nikolaos Thomopoulos, Greek Public Diplomacy Office Head Mary Vaxevanidou, Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis, Judge Michael Hartofilis, last year’s honoree Dr. Costis Maglaras, Dean of Columbia Business School and the David and Lyn Silfen Professor of Business at Columbia University, and lifetime HABA members such as John Catsimatidis.

He also noted the presence of leaders, representatives and former presidents of the Hellenic organizations, including the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce- Nancy Papaioannou and Alexandra Mitsakis, Hellenic Lawyers Association President George Zapantis, Hellenic Medical Society of New York President Dr. Antonios Gasparis, and the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Maria Pappas, and The Hellenic Initiative Executive Director Tina Courpas.

HABA Treasurer Costas Kellas then thanked the event sponsors.

A video presentation included the congratulatory messages from former prime ministers of Greece Kostas Karamanlis, Antonis Samaras, and George Papandreou as well as former United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Citi Global Head of Shipping Michael Parker. In his remarks Karamanlis noted that he has “appreciated Nicolas Bornozis for almost 50 years now” and recalled their time as friends and classmates at Athens Law School. He also pointed out that Bornozis’ “work promoting the Greek shipping industry is remarkable.”

Greek-American billionaire C. Dean Metropoulos was then invited to the stage to share his remarks at the event, noting Bornozis efforts “uniting investors around the world with Greece and all that Greece offers,” and recounted some of Bornozis impressive accomplishments, including helping to create a cooperation agreement between the New York Stock Exchange and the Athens Stock Exchange in the 1990s. “Think about it, the biggest financial market in the world creating a partnership with Greece,” he said.

Of Capital Link, Metropoulos said: “It’s an incredible platform… affects policies and politics, a lot of politicians come to this event, a lot of business people… and it’s amazing how that forum has taken the opportunity for dialogue and exchange of ideas.”

“Greece is doing super well right now, I think it’s going to do very well,” Metropoulos said, adding that Pfizer, Google, Microsoft, and JPMorgan, among other companies, are opening offices in Greece and gave credit to Nicolas and his sister Olga Bornozi, Capital Link Managing Director, for helping investors see the opportunities for investing in Greece, as well as the change of government that brought positive change to the economy. “We are very proud of Greece, our homeland, and we’re very proud of you, Nicolas and Olga,” Metropoulos concluded.

John Hadjipateras, Dorian LPG Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, spoke about Bornozis’ efforts for the shipping industry, noting that “he made shipping known around the world,” adding that Capital Link is recognized globally as a conference organizer, “every year, at every location, the movers and shakers and decision makers are at Capital Link conferences.”

With all these conferences, advice and mentoring, “he has made a meaningful contribution in promoting Greek shipping abroad,” Hadjipateras said, introducing Bornozis “as a patriot, visionary, innovator, a person who leads with compassion and social responsibility, and a friend.”

John Catsimatidis apologized for being late, pointing out that he had a call with former president Donald Trump, telling him he had to go because he “had to be here for Nick.”

Catsimatidis continued: “Nick has done so much for relationships between Greece and the United States,” and added that “in the 25 years or so that he has been running Capital Link he has done a tremendous job opening up markets, possibilities, the ability to do business… congratulations to you and your sister Olga, nobody else has done what you have done.”

Bornozis was then presented with the award, and in his acceptance speech noted what a great honor it was, thanking the HABA Board, and pointing out that “HABA is one of the most important, prestigious and impactful organizations.” He also thanked all those present, especially Metropoulos, Hadjipateras, and Catsimatidis for their introductions. Bornozis then reflected on his career, coming to the U.S. for his education, graduating from Harvard with an MBA, and how his path went from the United States to London for a short time, and back again. He pursued a career in corporate America and was successful but he wanted to pursue his own path and founded Capital Link. Bornozis noted that he was grateful for the recognition of Capital Link’s efforts to promote Greece as a business and investment destination. He pointed out that his wife says that as a Greek he is very low profile, but “I am absolutely proud that Capital Link is in 10 major locations for events… thank you for honoring these efforts.”

He then thanked his family and said that his sister Olga should also be recognized since she is always by his side and also mentioned the members of the Capital Link team that have been with the organization for many years, including Eleni Bej for 20 years. “At the end of the day, what I am most proud of is… the relationships we have built over time, because these relationships bind people together and these bonds stay there forever,” Bornozis concluded.

Rhode Island State Senator Leonidas Raptakis then presented Bornozis with a citation for his efforts for Greece and the U.S.

HABA Board member Chris Thomas gave the closing remarks, urging people to join and attend the organizations upcoming events later in the year.