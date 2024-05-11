x

May 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Events

HABA Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Honors Constantine Iordanou, June 5

May 11, 2024
By The National Herald
Constantine Iordanou
Constantine Iordanou, Chairman, Vantage Group. Photo: Courtesy of HABA

NEW YORK – Hellenic-American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) will honor Constantine Iordanou, Chairman, Vantage Group, as its 2024 Executive

of the Year on Wednesday, June 5 in New York City.

A cocktail reception will take place 6-7 PM followed by a seated dinner during which Mr. Iordanou will be celebrated. Greek and Cypriot dignitaries will be in attendance as guests of honor.

Since 1992, HABA has honored prominent Hellenic-American executives in business, private and public sectors who have distinguished themselves. Iordanou’s illustrious career in the insurance industry spans over 42 years. Prior to Vantage, Iordanou served as Chairman and CEO of Arch Capital Group Inc. Previously, he held leadership roles at Zurich Financial Services, Berkshire Hathaway Group, Columbia Insurance Company, and American International Group. Iordanou currently serves as a director of Verisk Analytics, The Bank of Cyprus, and is the Chairman of the Board of Vantage Risk Holdings. He holds an Aerospace Engineering degree from New York University.

As a Greek Cypriot, Iordanou was a founding member of the Pancyprian Association of America, and of FAITH, a charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of Greek-Americans through education.

Iordanou received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor (1999) and Reactions Magazine’s lifetime achievement award (2017). He was named one of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 businesspersons of the year (2016), Institutional Investor’s best insurance industry Mid Corp CEO (2017), and St. John’s University School of Risk Management’s Insurance Leader of the Year (2017). HABA is excited and privileged to honor such an accomplished individual.

HABA was established in 1982 to promote the professional and educational interests of Hellenic-Americans and Philhellenes involved in finance. Our active membership includes executives involved in finance from banking, asset management, fund management, financial risk, technology, law, property, to insurance and more. HABA serves its membership through sponsoring lectures, seminars and opportunities to create fellowship.

For further information, please contact HABA at [email protected] or visit www.HABA.org.

Online registration is available at www.HABA.org.

RELATED

General News
Greek Parade Committee Presents Financial Report

NEW YORK – The members of the committee for the New York Greek Independence Parade that was held on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 14 expressed the hope that the next parade will be even more successful than this year's – and without the numerous difficulties that needed to be overcome.

General News
Manila’s Akrotiri Real Greek Restobar Brings Philippines Real Greek Food
Events
SNF Dialogues Recap – Beyond Books: How Libraries Can Serve the Public  

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

NEW YORK – The members of the committee for the New York Greek Independence Parade that was held on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on April 14 expressed the hope that the next parade will be even more successful than this year's – and without the numerous difficulties that needed to be overcome.

You can find Greek restaurants just about anywhere in the world, of course – we’re waiting for a South Pole opening – but you’re in luck if you’re in The Philippines because Akrotiri Real Greek Restobar has been in Manila for six years.

MAY 11TH: On this day in 1771, Laskarina Bouboulina, the Greek naval commander and heroine of the Greek War of Independence of 1821, was born in a prison in Constantinople and was immediately part of a revolutionary family.

Dear Stavroula, I am 28 years old and in a relationship for three years with a woman a little older than me.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.