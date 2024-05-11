HABA Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Honors Constantine Iordanou, June 5

Events

NEW YORK – Hellenic-American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) will honor Constantine Iordanou, Chairman, Vantage Group, as its 2024 Executive

of the Year on Wednesday, June 5 in New York City.

A cocktail reception will take place 6-7 PM followed by a seated dinner during which Mr. Iordanou will be celebrated. Greek and Cypriot dignitaries will be in attendance as guests of honor.

Since 1992, HABA has honored prominent Hellenic-American executives in business, private and public sectors who have distinguished themselves. Iordanou’s illustrious career in the insurance industry spans over 42 years. Prior to Vantage, Iordanou served as Chairman and CEO of Arch Capital Group Inc. Previously, he held leadership roles at Zurich Financial Services, Berkshire Hathaway Group, Columbia Insurance Company, and American International Group. Iordanou currently serves as a director of Verisk Analytics, The Bank of Cyprus, and is the Chairman of the Board of Vantage Risk Holdings. He holds an Aerospace Engineering degree from New York University.

As a Greek Cypriot, Iordanou was a founding member of the Pancyprian Association of America, and of FAITH, a charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of Greek-Americans through education.

Iordanou received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor (1999) and Reactions Magazine’s lifetime achievement award (2017). He was named one of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 businesspersons of the year (2016), Institutional Investor’s best insurance industry Mid Corp CEO (2017), and St. John’s University School of Risk Management’s Insurance Leader of the Year (2017). HABA is excited and privileged to honor such an accomplished individual.

HABA was established in 1982 to promote the professional and educational interests of Hellenic-Americans and Philhellenes involved in finance. Our active membership includes executives involved in finance from banking, asset management, fund management, financial risk, technology, law, property, to insurance and more. HABA serves its membership through sponsoring lectures, seminars and opportunities to create fellowship.

For further information, please contact HABA at [email protected] or visit www.HABA.org.

Online registration is available at www.HABA.org.