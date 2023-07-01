x

July 1, 2023

HABA Announces Newly Elected Officers and Directors

July 1, 2023
By The National Herald
HABA Maglaras IMG_7032
HABA Board members, honoree Dr. Costis Maglaras and his wife Niki Kouri. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Officers and Directors of HABA [Hellenic-American Association for Professionals in Finance] announced in a statement via email the results of their annual elections which were held on June 29.

The newly-elected Officers for 2023-2024 are President Chris Thomas, Simon Quick Advisors LLC; Vice President Alexia Kalfas, TMV; Treasurer Costas Kellas, Objecutive, Inc.; and Secretary Panagiota Mahendru, Low Income Investment Fund.

The following Directors were elected for 2-year terms: Emmanuel Caravanos, Arab Bank Plc; James P. Gerkis, Proskauer Rose LLP; Demetri Papacostas, Bloomberg L.P.; Kondilia Parissi, First Eagle Investment Management; Sophia Prountzos, Wells Fargo; and Loukas Tasigianis, Nasdaq Private Market.

They join Alexandros Papadopoulos, Papadopoulos Group Inc., who has one year remaining in his current term. HABA also announced the appointment of Robert Savage, BNY Mellon, who is filling a recently-vacated Director position for a one-year term.

HABA recognized Fanny Trataros for her many years of service to HABA as a past President and Director. The organization finally, thanked all its Members for their participation and continued support.

HABA’s first fall event is tentatively scheduled for September 20. The statement concluded with “have a wonderful summer!”

