February 19, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

HAA Places First in NHM’s First Ever Ξέρω!: Hellenic Academic Bowl

February 19, 2023
By The National Herald
Hellenic American Academy Bowl
The Hellenic American Academy Team (left to right): Ms. Eleni Mastorakis, Mrs. Maria Tassi, Evangelia Tsatsaronis, Yianna Drossos, Christina Floros, Mrs. Argiro Saramadis, Luka Gavrilos, John Fournier, Gregory Vranas, and Mr. Bill Tziavaras. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic American Academy)

CHICAGO – On February 17, students from Chicagoland area Greek-American schools were invited to participate in the National Hellenic Museum’s first ever Ξέρω!: Hellenic Academic Bowl, a quiz-based competition for middle school students. Six representatives from each school, including the Hellenic American Academy (HAA), competed in three rounds, one round for each of the following categories: Greek Language, Greek History, and the Hellenic Legacy.

Emcee Andrea Darlas, an Emmy-nominated, award-winning radio and television news anchor/reporter and 2019 WGN Radio Walk of Fame inductee, tested their knowledge of all things Greek.

“To see the museum filled with students, educators, and their families was exciting and heartwarming. The Hellenic Academic Bowl speaks to the heart and soul of the museum’s mission to share Greek history, art, and culture, and it also speaks to our shared mission to pass our Hellenic heritage to the next generation” shared Marianne Kountoures, Executive Director of the National Hellenic Museum.

Students from Chicagoland area Greek-American schools were invited to participate in the National Hellenic Museum’s first ever Ξέρω!: Hellenic Academic Bowl, on February 17. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic American Academy)

The entire middle school of HAA attended to cheer on their classmates who finished in first place. The energy and support could be felt throughout the museum and truly exemplified the HAA Spirit, one of friendship, respect, trust, and excellence. Congratulations to the HAA Champions!

Video from the event is available online: https://bit.ly/3XIODgX.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

