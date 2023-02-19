HAA Places First in NHM’s First Ever Ξέρω!: Hellenic Academic Bowl

The Hellenic American Academy Team (left to right): Ms. Eleni Mastorakis, Mrs. Maria Tassi, Evangelia Tsatsaronis, Yianna Drossos, Christina Floros, Mrs. Argiro Saramadis, Luka Gavrilos, John Fournier, Gregory Vranas, and Mr. Bill Tziavaras. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic American Academy)
CHICAGO – On February 17, students from Chicagoland area Greek-American schools were invited to participate in the National Hellenic Museum’s first ever Ξέρω!: Hellenic Academic Bowl, a quiz-based competition for middle school students. Six representatives from each school, including the Hellenic American Academy (HAA), competed in three rounds, one round for each of the following categories: Greek Language, Greek History, and the Hellenic Legacy.
Emcee Andrea Darlas, an Emmy-nominated, award-winning radio and television news anchor/reporter and 2019 WGN Radio Walk of Fame inductee, tested their knowledge of all things Greek.
“To see the museum filled with students, educators, and their families was exciting and heartwarming. The Hellenic Academic Bowl speaks to the heart and soul of the museum’s mission to share Greek history, art, and culture, and it also speaks to our shared mission to pass our Hellenic heritage to the next generation” shared Marianne Kountoures, Executive Director of the National Hellenic Museum.
The entire middle school of HAA attended to cheer on their classmates who finished in first place. The energy and support could be felt throughout the museum and truly exemplified the HAA Spirit, one of friendship, respect, trust, and excellence. Congratulations to the HAA Champions!
NEW YORK – The award-winning, London-based voice/piano duo of Jared Andrew Michaud and Christina Maria Koti performed a recital of art songs influenced by Greek traditions and culture, titled Greece & Art Song: In Myth and Tradition, on February 17 at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music in Manhattan.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In