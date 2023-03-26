x

March 26, 2023

Guy Fieri Says Greek Food at Coral Springs Hellenic Republic The Best

March 26, 2023
By The National Herald
305410823_455933766551103_4726566838974506998_n
Logo of the Hellenic Republic restaurant in Coral Springs (Photo Facebook)

Food Network host Guy Fieri, who gets around the United States and now lives in Florida, went to the Hellenic Republic restaurant in Coral Springs and said he had “hands down, the best Greek food he’s had.”

The eatery will be featured on his ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ show with owner and chef Nicol Zarbalas who wowed him with a Lamb Burger and Kataifi Fried Shrimp with Traxana, a fermented mixture of grain and yogurt or fermented milk.

She told Coral Springs Talk that the word is already out and adding to the restaurant’s loyal following. “(We see) many new faces and many of our loyal customers and clients. We are thrilled to see what’s to come once the show airs,” Zabralas said.

She added that the restaurant’s ‘philoxenia’ (the philosophy of welcoming strangers into one’s house) and hospitality would be the focus at the watch party.

“We want you to come as you are and simply enjoy the moment with all of us. None of this is possible without our community, and we want to make it a community event and celebration,” Zabralas also said.

