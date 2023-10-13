x

October 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Editorial

‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’: A Breath of Fresh Air in Trying Times

October 13, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Gutenberg! The Musical
‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’. (Photo: facebook/Gutenberg the Musical)

In an era clouded by challenges and uncertainty, it’s essential to find pockets of joy and laughter. Enter Broadway’s newest sensation: ‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’

This engaging show, based on the life of printing press inventor Johannes Gutenberg isn’t merely a history lesson. It’s a jubilant ode to the enduring power of storytelling and the significance of sharing tales that connect us all.

Conceived by the brilliant Scott Brown and Anthony King, the musical offers a fusion of memorable characters, side-splitting humor, catchy tunes, and thought-provoking lyrics. Their craftsmanship shines throughout, reflecting both wit and depth.

However, the real magic lies in the exceptional performances by the only cast members, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. Portraying Bud and Doug – two aspiring musical writers presenting their creation, Gutenberg! The Musical! – their undeniable chemistry, zest, and enthusiasm breathe life into every scene. It’s evident that these two are the beating heart of the production.

Besides the laughter, Gutenberg! The Musical! serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of storytelling. In today’s information-saturated age, narratives that touch our hearts and minds hold even greater importance.

Gutenberg! The Musical! isn’t just a musical; it’s a bridge in divided times. A production that offers laughter, introspection, and a resonance that lingers well beyond the curtain call.

For those seeking an uplifting and captivating night at the theater, Gutenberg! The Musical! stands as a shining beacon. Don’t miss this timely gem that resonates so deeply with our current moment.

