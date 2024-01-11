x

January 11, 2024

Gus Pappas, New Mayor, and Jackie Georgiou, City Councillor of Bellaire, TX Take Office

January 11, 2024
By Elias Neofytides
OMO - DIMARXOS 1.jpg
Gus Pappas, Fr. Michael Lambakis, and Jackie Georgiou at the swearing-in ceremony of the mayor and new municipal council members for Bellaire, TX on January 8. (Photo: Elias Neofytidis)

HOUSTON, TX – Members of the Greek-American community in Texas continues to contribute to the communities where they live and to their fellow Greek-Americans. Two prime examples are the new mayor and city council member of Bellaire, a suburb of Houston, TX, Gus Pappas and Jackie Georgiou, respectively.

They were sworn in on January 8 at a ceremony that began with a prayer by Father Michael Lambakis, pastor of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, where both politicians worship with their families. The U.S. national anthem and the Texas state anthem followed – it is  noted here that Texas was independent, like Hawaii, before joining the United States, and they always recite their own anthems.

A commemorative photo of the new mayor, Gus Pappas, with Elena Pappas, Dimitra Pappas, and Pamela Pappas. (Photo: Elias Neofytidis)

Pappas was born in Arachova, Greece, and grew up in Houston. He graduated from Westbury High School and continued his studies at the University of Houston, where he was friends with members of the Houston Cougars basketball team during the Phi Slama Jama era. He graduated from the South Texas College of Law in 1988 as the National Moot Court champion and has actively practiced law for 35 years. He was the president of the Houston Young Lawyers Association in 1998 and a member of its Board of Directors for seven years. In 1996, he founded his own law firm, Dabney Pappas, where he still works. From 2014 to 2021, he served on the City Council.

The new mayor of Bellaire, TX, Gus Pappas, receives the official gavel from outgoing mayor Andrew S. Friedberg. (Photo: Elias Neofytidis)

Jackie Georgiou’s parents – both are Greek – were born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. Her great-grandfather was born on the island of Amorgos but moved to Smyrna when he was two years old. He left Smyrna before the catastrophe and moved to Cairo, where he married her great-grandmother, who was from the island of Symi. He owned many cinemas, maybe eight or nine, but after the revolution that overthrew the Egyptian king, he was forced to abandon his businesses. He returned to Greece in 1961 and passed away in Athens in 1966.

After she was sworn in as a member of the Bellaire, TX City Council Jackie Georgiou poses for a commemorative photo with her family. (Photo: Elias Neofytidis)

Georgiou’s extended family spoke numerous languages, and after leaving Cairo they scattered around the world as entrepreneurs. Her parents moved to the United States with her grandmother and many of her great uncles and aunts, who eventually established businesses in Houston. As she explains, she still has family in Athens, Marousi, and Kifisia, with cousins in Athens and London, who are also successful. The entire family attends the Annunciation Cathedral in Houston. The children and all the nieces and nephews attended the Greek Orthodox School of the Annunciation and her daughter graduated last year, while her son is a student in the 5th grade. Both children dance at the Greek festival, attend church, and play basketball for the Cathedral.

“We try to return to Greece every summer to visit our family, and my children and nieces and nephews learn to love and appreciate the Greek language and their roots,” Georgiou said.

