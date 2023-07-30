x

July 30, 2023

Gus Miliotis Miles Shares His Memoir ‘A Labyrinth of Life’

July 30, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
A Labyrinth of Life Gus Miliotis Miles book
A Labyrinth of Life: From Nazi Terror to the American Dream by Gus Miliotis Miles. Photo: Amazon

As publishing has become more accessible than ever through self-publishing and other online options, more and more people are sharing their unique voices and life stories through writing their memoirs. It is quite clear that everyone has a story to tell and some take advantage of the resources available to polish their works to a high standard while others are content to share their stories, warts and all, noting that they are not authors by trade but wanted to leave this book behind for their family members to remember them by, as a record of a life well-lived, featuring advice and insights gained through experience.

A Labyrinth of Life: From Nazi Terror to the American Dream by Gus Miliotis Miles is a memoir that begins with his childhood in the throes of World War II and the German occupation of Greece. Growing up in Patras at the time was difficult to say the least and the horrors that Miliotis Miles witnessed as a child will haunt readers well after they have read this compelling book. The trials and tribulations are familiar for those who recall those troubled times or have heard through family members of the suffering and the starvation that claimed so many lives. To dream of a better life was understandable but it was not easy to achieve as all immigrants know. There was hard work ahead and sacrifice to make it to the United States and build a new life in pursuit of the American Dream.

Miliotis Miles told The National Herald in a letter which he sent along with the review copy of his book: “At these crucial times our world is facing, I succeeded in publishing my autobiography. This project took several years to accomplish. It is for neither fame nor pride that I wrote this book. It is precisely at the vehement request on the part of Michael Cosmopoulos, Professor of Greek History and Archaeology with the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology and Holder of the Endowed Professorship in Greek Studies at the University of Missouri–St. Louis. His message to me was: ‘Share your life with us. Don’t be selfish!’”

“Thus, my endeavor has been to acquaint the world readership with the harshness of war, the impossible difficulties faced by the underprivileged through rebirth and new beginnings… thus, the Phoenix symbol,” Miliotis noted. “The book offers Hellenic cultural data, anecdotes, lessons, and hope for the elixir of youth! One of the chapters was deemed compelling by the Anti-Defamation League.”

Miliotis Miles shares his remarkable journey, from his family’s life under the Nazi occupation, through his early introduction to the world of business, his adoption by an American family, to his climb up the ladder through education and career in New York City along with his steps to personal growth.

He said of his book: “The reader transcends to uncharted worlds and circumstances and will become privy to Nazi cruelties, civil war sufferings, labor exploitation, and the achievement of the American Dream.”

A Labyrinth of Life: From Nazi Terror to the American Dream by Gus Miliotis Miles is available online.

The National Herald

