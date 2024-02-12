Gunman Shoots Four Dead at Greek Shipping Company, Then Kills Self

Four dead in shooting incident in Glyfada, among them the owners of shipping company. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – A man said to be an Egyptian who had reportedly been fired from his job at a Greek shipping company went into the building firing away with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead, police said.
It happened in the seaside suburb of Glyfada, media reports said, adding that the man was 70 years old and while police didn’t name the company, other reports identified it as being European Navigation.
No names were released but CNN.gr said three of the victims were the company’s owner, her son-in-law and a Captain and that the gunman had been a security guard at the owner’s house and used a shotgun.
The incident was declared a hostage situation and police swarmed the site, along with members of the counterterrorism unit EKAM, fire engines and ambulances, and police cordoned off the area around the building.
The report said his car was found outside the building and that there was a revolver inside and that the counterterrorism team stormed the premises in an attempt to find and stop the shooter.
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.
PARIS — Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was traveling to Paris and Berlin on Monday in a diplomatic effort to rebuild key alliances as fears grow that former President Donald Trump could return to power in the United States and give Russia a free hand to expand its aggression in Europe.
ATHENS - A man said to be an Egyptian who had reportedly been fired from his job at a Greek shipping company went into the building firing away with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead, police said.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In