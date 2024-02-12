x

February 12, 2024

Gunman Shoots Four Dead at Greek Shipping Company, Then Kills Self

February 12, 2024
By The National Herald
[367203] ΠΥΡΟΒΟΛΙΣΜΟΙ ΣΕ ΝΑΥΤΙΛΙΑΚΗ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΓΛΥΦΑΔΑ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Four dead in shooting incident in Glyfada, among them the owners of shipping company. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A man said to be an Egyptian who had reportedly been fired from his job at a Greek shipping company went into the building firing away with a gun, killing four people before shooting himself dead, police said.

It happened in the seaside suburb of Glyfada, media reports said, adding that the man was 70 years old and while police didn’t name the company, other reports identified it as being European Navigation.

No names were released but CNN.gr said three of the victims were the company’s owner, her son-in-law and a Captain and that the gunman had been a security guard at the owner’s house and used a shotgun.

The incident was declared a hostage situation and police swarmed the site, along with members of the counterterrorism unit EKAM, fire engines and ambulances, and police cordoned off the area around the building.

The report said his car was found outside the building and that there was a revolver inside and that the counterterrorism team stormed the premises in an attempt to find and stop the shooter.

THESSALONIKI - Ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Feb.

