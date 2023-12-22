Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens

Society

ATHENS – The southern coast of the Athens area has been called ‘the Athenian Riviera’ for a long time – but it is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens that will be built off the Marina of Agios Kosmas that will make it a reality – and a magnet for visitors from all over the world.

On December 22, the long-awaited groundbreaking for the Integrated Resort Complex (IRC) – the 5-star luxury resort on the site of the old Hellinikon International Airport – took place, led by Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International (HRI) and George Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of GEK TERNA Group, the partners who are building the IRC – Europe’s first, and also its biggest current construction project. Also handling the golden shovels were Odisseas Athanasiou, CEO of Lambda Development, which is creating the Ellinikon development – of which the IRC is a key part, along with Metropolitan Park. Top Greek ministers and local officials also participated, including National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis representing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, as well as Minister of Labor and Social Security Adonis Georgiades, who as Minister of Development and Investment played a key role in moving the Ellinikon project forward.

Hatzidakis thanked HRI and GEK TERNA for their vote of confidence and investment in Greece and also praised Spiros Latsis – the Latsis group controls Lamda Development – for realizing his dream for the Ellinikon “which many said was impossible.”

Peristeris said he is delighted at the cooperation with “HRI, a world leader” with venues in 70 countries, and credited Georgiadis with clearing many obstacles. He is thrilled the hotel tower offers views of the sea and the Acropolis.

“Today is a very special day as we celebrate this momentous occasion to bring our unique brand of world class entertainment to Athens,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are grateful to all the political leaders, our partners at GEK TERNA, and the people of Athens for supporting us and this project.”

He emphasized that the IRC not just about a casino – HRI is an entertainment company… presenting not just hard rock, but all genres of music.

Allen also shined the spotlight on the Greek-American contribution to making the IRC a reality in the person of Michael Karloutsos, who is now HRI’s VP of Government Relations but as its Country Head for Greece showed Allen “how things worked in this country.”

“The project could not have happened without you and I can’t thank you enough,” he said.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis was clearly excited the IRC groundbreaking happened on his watch. Praising the Ellinkon project as transformative for Greece, he added, “I look forward to many years of enjoying the park with my family.”

WORLD CLASS TOWER ON THE COAST

Expected to open in 36 months, the IRC will boast a world class casino, a premier meeting and convention space, a state-of-the-art entertainment venue, a luxurious Rock Spa and Pool Complex, and a high-end retail promenade. It will be Greece’s entertainment gateway to the world, bringing in the finest international musical talent as well as showcasing Greece’s best at the indoor/outdoor theater and live performances in a number of the planned 15-18 restaurants and cafes.

While the hotel is the same height as the nearby Riviera, which is a private residential building, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens, which is a public space – has more square footage, making it the biggest building in the Balkans, and it will be fully accessible.

There will be 1,100 rooms in the 42-story tower, 20-30% of which will be luxurious suites. The IRC will employ 3,000 people full time, while the construction phase will create 3,000 jobs.

The project costs 1.5 billion and the 30-year concession is a partnership between Hard Rock International (51%) and GEK TERNA Group (49%), with the latter being also responsible for the entire construction of the project. The project is being financed by Greece’s four systemic banks – The National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank, Bank of Piraeus, and Eurobank.