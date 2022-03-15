x

March 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Literature

Groff, Delany, Arnett among “Lammy” Nominees for LGBTQ Books

March 15, 2022
By Associated Press
Books-Carnegie Medals
This combination of photos shows the book cover image for "Matrix," a novel by Lauren Groff, left, and Groff at the 69th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Nov. 14, 2018. Groff's novel is among the finalists for best lesbian fiction for the Lambda awards. (Riverhead via AP, left, and AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Fiction by Lauren Groff and Kristen Arnett, erotica by Samuel R. Delany and nonfiction by Daisy Hernández are among this year’s nominees for Lambda awards, given for the year’s best LGBTQ books.

Groff’s “Matrix,” a finalist for the National Book Awards, and Arnett’s “With Teeth” are nominees for best lesbian fiction, along with Verita Blackburn’s “How to Wrestle a Girl,” Mia McKenzie’s “Skye Falling” and Kirstin Valdez Quade’s “The Five Wounds.”

Hernández’s “The Kissing Bug,” her investigation into a mysterious disease that recently won the PEN/Jean Stein award for the best book of 2021, is a finalist in the bisexual nonfiction category, which also includes Aisha Sabatini Sloan’s “Borealis,” Hasanthika Sirisena’s “Dark Tourist,” Jen Winston’s “Greedy” and Courtney Cook’s “The Way She Feels: My Life on the Borderline in Pictures and Pieces.”

“The Lammys,” as they are commonly known, were established in 1989 and are presented by the Lambda Literary organization. Finalists in 24 categories, ranging from lesbian romance to transgender poetry, were announced Tuesday, at a time when numerous states are seeking to ban or restrict LGBTQ books.

“The modern movement to ban access to LGBTQ books for young people is horrendous, but we hope the publishing industry continues backing these remarkable works in volume to meet that resistance,” the Lambda announcement reads in part.

Winners will be announced during a virtual celebration June 11, hosted by the artist and drag queen Sasha Velour.

Delany, known for such classic science fiction novels as “Dhalgren,” is a finalist in LGBTQ erotica for his novel “Big Joe,” with other nominees including Levi Huxton’s “The Lodger, That Summer,” the comics anthologies “Ambrosia” and “Nectar” and MJ Lyons’ story collection “Queer Werewolves Destroy Capitalism.”

Alix Ohlin’s “We Want What We Want” and Melissa Broder’s “Milk Fed” are bisexual fiction nominees, along with SJ Sindu’s “Blue-Skinned Gods,” Tiphanie Yanique’s “Monster in the Middle” and Jen Silverman’s “We Play Ourselves.”

 

RELATED

Literature
History of the Adana Massacres Recounted in New Book

March is Armenian Genocide Memorial Month and a new book recounts the history of the Adana massacres which took place during the 30 years of genocide against the Christian minorities of the then-Ottoman Empire.

Literature
Aciman, Toibin among Contributors to Book on Sigmund Freud
Literature
Made-in-Japan Manga Goes Global with Webtoon, Deadpool

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

More Russians Find Ways around Sweeping US Asylum Limits

SAN DIEGO — Maksim Derzhko calls it one of the most terrifying experiences of his life.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings